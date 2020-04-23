Covid-19 circuit breaker: Which F&B outlets are open and which are closed?

SINGAPORE - With tighter circuit breaker measures in place, some food and beverage brands have fewer outlets open while others have adjusted operating hours.

Awfully Chocolate

Status: All outlets closed except for flagship restaurant, Ninethirty by Awfully Chocolate at 131 East Coast Road.

Info: Facebook

Bee Cheng Hiang

Status: All outlets closed.

Info: Order online

Bengawan Solo

Status: All outlets and central kitchen closed.

Info: Website

BreadTalk

Status: Most BreadTalk outlets remain open to sell a selected range of bread, toast and packaged drinks. Selected outlets are closed, including those at Marina Bay Sands, The Centrepoint and Funan mall.

Info: Order online or via GrabFood and Deliveroo. For more information, go to the BreadTalk website.

Cat & The Fiddle

Status: All three outlets - which specialise in selling cheesecakes - at Clarke Quay Central, Westgate and Junction 8 are closed.

Info: Order online

Cedele

Status: Fifteen of its 28 outlets remain open - those with higher volume of traffic. These include Novena Square, Raffles City and Great World City.

Info: Order online

Chateraise

Status: All outlets of the chain of cake shops closed except the branch in Isetan Scotts' supermarket at Shaw Centre.

Info: Facebook

Famous Amos

Status: All outlets closed.

Info: Facebook

Monga

Status: All three Monga outlets at Jem, SingPost Centre and Ion Orchard are open. The fried chicken brand sells bubble tea at its SingPost Centre branch, but it must be purchased with food. The bubble tea is available for islandwide delivery (call 8896-5136) and takeaway from the SingPost Centre branch.

Info: Facebook

Mr Bean

Status: Fifty-five of its 76 stores across Singapore remain open for takeaway and delivery service, which include hot food such as wholegrain rice bowls, and millet grains porridge.

Info: Order online

Old Chang Kee

Status: Sixty of its 79 stores - mainly located in the heartland - are still operating for takeaway and delivery.

Info: For more information and updated operating hours, go to the Facebook page.

Paris Baguette

Status: Five of its 13 outlets remain open - at Wisma Atria, Bugis Junction, Jem, Jewel Changi Airport and One Shenton Way.

Info: Order online

Starbucks

Status: Most Starbucks outlets remain open. Its menu is available for delivery on GrabFood, foodpanda and Deliveroo.

Info: For more information and updated operating hours, go to the Starbucks website.

The Pine Garden

Status: All kiosks at AMK Hub, Century Square, Compass One and Northpoint City are closed. Its flagship outlet at Block 529 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 remains open.

Info: Facebook

Toast Box

Status: Most Toast Box outlets remain open. Selected ones are closed, including at VivoCity, Ion Orchard and Esplanade Mall

Info: For more information, go to the Facebook page.

Yole

Status: All outlets closed.

Info: Facebook