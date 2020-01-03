Cold Stone Creamery exits Singapore on Jan 31

SINGAPORE - After 10 years of operation, American ice cream chain Cold Stone Creamery will close all of its remaining outlets on Jan 31.

The three outlets are at Waterway Point, VivoCity, and HillV2 mall in Hillview Rise.

Founded in 1988 in Tempe, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery has more than 1,400 stores worldwide in countries such as Japan and China. In Singapore, the brand is run by Refinery Concepts - the restaurant and lifestyle food arm of Far East Organization.

Cold Stone Creamery is best known for its customisable ice cream with a dose of showmanship, as toppings are chopped up and mixed into ice cream on a frozen granite stone. Staff at the outlets are also trained to show off fancy ice cream flipping techniques.

Over the years, the brand has worked to stay relevant to the local market, with made-in-Singapore flavours such as Nasi Lemak, Chendolicious, Thai Milk Tea, and Milo Dinosaur.

From now till Jan 31, Cold Stone Creamery is offering a special price - $5 for its Like It size, usually priced at $6.50 - on five of their most popular flavours. These include Banana Caramel Crunch, Chocolate Devotion, and Oreo Overload.