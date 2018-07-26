Celebrate National Day with these good eats

(THE NEW PAPER) - Aug 9 is a day when we appreciate what our country has to offer. For some, makan is king. And the best way to celebrate is by indulging in our favourite national pastime - eating.

Here are some National Day promotions for you to check out:

RWS STREET EATS



PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA



On National Day, Resorts World Sentosa will bring back its popular food event RWS Street Eats, with renowned hawkers and eateries from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore under one roof. This will go on till Aug 19.

There will be 29 stalls, with 21 new ones, so it will be a new experience even for those who have attended this before.

Singapore highlights include ang ku kueh from Kueh Ho Jiak (above), pineapple tarts from Kele and melon bowls from The Wicked Cream.

CHILLI CRAB

Singaporeans love crab, so it is no surprise that it takes centre stage in two promotions.



PHOTO: MARINA MANDARIN SINGAPORE



AquaMarine (Marina Mandarin Singapore, Tel: 6845-1111) is running the Singapore Heritage Buffet promotion in August. The highlights are the Deep-fried Asian Crab Fritter with Salted Egg Mayonnaise and Singapore Chilli Crab (above). This halal spread is at $60 for lunch and $72 for dinner.



PHOTO: JUMBO GROUP OF RESTAURANTS



Also in August, hotpot restaurant JPOT (Tampines 1, Tel: 6532-3536) brings back the Chilli Crab Soup Base along with the Chilli Crab Hotpot Platter ($64, above), consisting of goodies such as a live crab, sliced toman fish, sliced squid and handmade fish balls.



PHOTO: OAKWOOD PREMIER OUE SINGAPORE



From Aug 1 to 12, Se7enth (Oakwood Premier OUE Singapore, Tel: 6812-6050) is offering a two-course set dinner for $53 (for two).

It consists of a curried pumpkin soup with sous vide egg, and the main is Chilli Crab Pasta with homemade chilli crab sauce and fried soft-shell crab (above).

LE BINCHOTAN

For Singaporeans who eat late, Le Binchotan (115 Amoy Street #01-04, Tel: 6224-1045) celebrates National Day with two limited-edition Singapore-inspired dishes that will be sold from 9.30pm.

The hokkien mee with grilled tiger prawns ($18, below) and the Iberico pork collar satay ($17) will be available only till the end of August.



PHOTO: LE BINCHOTAN



$5.30 DEALS

Singaporeans love a good deal, and on National Day, head to Imperial Feast Restaurant (#03-06 The Chevrons, Tel: 6794-4528) for dishes that are selling for $5.30.



PHOTO: IMPERIAL FEAST RESTAURANT



They include Crispy Prawns with Passion Fruit (usual price $13), Double-boiled Seafood supreme (usual price $9), Honey-glazed Chicken Garlic Ribs (usual price $12) and the Imperial Feast Signature Fried Rice (usual price $9, above).

At Lower East Side, you will get kaya toast churros ($5.30, below) filled with kaya and topped with cinnamon and sugar. You will find this at the East Coast Road and Novena Regency outlets.



PHOTO: IMPERIAL FEAST RESTAURANT



THE 1872 CLIPPER TEA COMPANY



PHOTO: THE 1872 CLIPPER TEA COMPANY



Singaporean heritage tea brand The 1872 Clipper Tea Company celebrates Singapore's 53rd birthday with three teas - Butterfly Pea Flower, Nyonya Kaya and Gula Melaka ($15 each, above).

The standouts are the Butterfly Pea Flower, which has notes of lemongrass and pandan, and the Nyonya Kaya, which is Ceylon black tea and Japanese sencha infused with pandan, coconut and cream.

They are available at the stores at Ion Orchard, Tangs Plaza and Tangs VivoCity.

AH MAH HOMEMADE CAKE



PHOTO: AH MAH HOMEMADE CAKE



Recently, ondeh ondeh has become the snack of choice. And for National Day, it has been turned into a cake (above) by Ah Mah Homemade Cake.

It will have the familiar combination of pandan, coconut and gula melaka, and will be available in August at all outlets. It retails at $11.

BUFFET DEAL



PHOTO: FURAMA CITY CENTRE, SINGAPORE



Singaporeans love buffets and a good deal, and when combined, it is the best way to spend National Day. At Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant (Furama City Centre, Tel: 6531-5366), you will get a spread of hawker goodies such as oyster omelette and Indian rojak (above), as well as a 53 per cent discount off the price in August. So instead of paying $53.80 for lunch, it is now $25.20. Dinner is usually $65.80, but it will be $30.90.