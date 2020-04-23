Covid-19 stay-home guide: Authentic halal Indonesian fare with kick

This Ramadan, which starts today, there are fewer options for Muslims who do not cook. The food bazaars at Geylang Serai and Bussorah Street will not be happening and there are no restaurant break-fast buffets.

But there is still delivery. Just be patient if the food arrives late because eateries may be overwhelmed with orders. Or arrange for them to be delivered during off-peak hours.

Many of the dishes from Rumah Makan Minang, for example, are still delicious at room temperature or easily reheated.

I enjoy very much the food from the popular Indonesian eatery in Kandahar Street, so the fact that it delivers islandwide is great news for me. And its minimum order is just $15.

The only bummer is that delivery costs $10 or $15, depending on where you are. It's free only if you order at least $80, which is possible if you have a big family or pick dishes that can be kept for other days.

I have little room left in my refrigerator, so I picked only three dishes.

The Beef Rendang ($7.50) is a favourite of mine and tasted just as good as I remembered it. The meat was tender with a bit of gelatinous tissue. The gravy was rich and thick, but not fiery.

I had never tried the Gulai Siput Sedut ($6.50), one of the eatery's popular dishes, because it is messy - and noisy - to eat. You have to hold the little sea snails in your hand and suck really hard to get the meat out.

At home, that was not a problem. I dug into each shell with relish. They were yummy, cooked in a watery curry that was light enough to drink but also went well with rice.

Ayam Balado Merah ($7.50) was a bit disappointing because the skin on the two pieces of fried chicken had gone limp. But I loved the sambal balado - made with coarsely chopped red chillies fried with tomatoes and aromatics - spread over the chicken.

Typical of a balado, the recipe calls for a generous dose of salt. But for this dish, spice and salt went wonderfully together.