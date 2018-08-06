3 recipes for beancurd snacks from chef Amy Beh

(THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - These snacks are easy to prepare and great for munching on.

DEEP-FRIED SPICY SAVOURY BEANCURD

INGREDIENTS

2 packs soft beancurd

Spice coating

40g rice flour

40g glutinous rice flour

1 Tbs cornflour

¼ tsp five spice powder

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp ground white pepper

½ tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp chicken stock powder

1 tsp chilli powder

1 Tbs black sesame seeds

1 Tbs white sesame seeds

Chilli dipping sauce (combined)

3 Tbs Thai sweet chili sauce

1 heaped Tbs chopped coriander leaves

METHOD

1. Remove beancurd from the packet carefully and cut into thick finger-size slices.

2. Place the beancurd slices on several pieces of paper kitchen towel to absorb the moisture and dry the beancurd. Set aside for 10-15 minutes to dry as much as possible.

3. If the beancurd is still too wet, dab with paper kitchen towels so that the pieces dry thoroughly. This will help them crisp up during cooking.

4. Mix the ingredients for the spice coating.

5. Heat oil in a wok till hot.

6. Dredge the beancurd pieces in the spice coating. Deep-fry the pieces over medium high heat until golden and crispy.

7. Dish out and serve the beancurd immediately with chilli dipping sauce.

MIXED VEGETABLE AND MEAT DATE BALLS

INGREDIENTS

150g minced meat (chicken or pork)

30g bamboo shoot (canned or fresh), chopped

50g chopped carrot

2 Tbs chopped spring onion

1 Tbs black fungus, soaked and shredded

1 dried Chinese mushroom, soaked to soften and diced

1 tsp chopped garlic

1 Tbs chopped coriander

Seasoning

1 Tbs oyster sauce

¼ tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp chicken stock powder

2 Tbs cornstarch

2 sheets dried beancurd skin, cut into 4 pieces

Oil for deep-frying

METHOD

1. To make the filling: Mix all the ingredients with the seasoning, and stir until sticky and well-combined. Divide into two equal portions.

2. Place a beancurd sheet on a work surface and spray with a little water to soften it.

3. Place a portion of filling on one side and roll up to form a log. Repeat to make another roll.

4. Use a piece of kitchen string and tie the roll at 2cm intervals to shape into dates (refer to photo).

5. Lightly oil your palms and grease each section of the roll.

6. Place the two prepared rolls on a steaming plate and steam over rapid boiling water for 8-10 minutes.

7. Remove and cut off the strings. Leave to cool slightly.

8. Heat oil for deep-frying, deep-fry meat date rolls in medium high heat until golden brown and cooked through.

9. Dish out and drain.

10. Serve with chilli sauce.

DELIGHTFUL PRAWN MEAT CRISPS

INGREDIENTS

½ sheet beancurd skin

Filling

200g shelled prawns, minced into a paste

2 Tbs chopped spring onion

2 Tbs finely diced carrot

2 Tbs chopped water chestnuts

1 tsp chopped garlic

Seasoning

¼ tsp sesame oil

¼ tsp ground pepper

½ tsp salt

Cornflour solution

2 Tbs cornflour

2 Tbs water

METHOD

1. Combine prawn paste with spring onion, garlic and the rest of the filling ingredients, and the seasoning. Mix together until well-combined.

2. Keep aside in the refrigerator for 20 minutes.

3. Cut beancurd sheet into four squares. Divide the filling into four portions.

4. Spoon a portion of filling onto each beancurd square.

5. Wrap into a roll and seal the edge with a little cornflour solution.

6. Heat oil in wok and deep-fry the rolls over high heat until cooked and golden brown.

7. Dish out and drain. Serve piping hot.