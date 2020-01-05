276kg Bluefin tuna fetches $2.4 million in Tokyo auction

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - A bluefin tuna, weighing a staggering 276kg, was sold for 193.2 million yen (S$2.4 million) on Sunday (Dec 5) at a Tokyo fish market, the second-highest price on record.

Kiyomura, which runs the Sushizanmai restaurant chain across Japan, made the winning bid for the second year in a row.

It paid a record 333.6 million yen for a 278kg bluefin tuna at last year's auction.

Mr Kiyoshi Kimura, owner of the chain, told Japan's public broadcaster NHK that even though the fish was "expensive", he was keen to make the winning bid so he could serve the best tuna to his customers.

The fish, which weighs about the same as a large vending machine, was caught off Oma in northern Japan.