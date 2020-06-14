10 best meal deals

While takeouts and deliveries cannot replace the dine-in experience, there is a silver lining amid the current gloomy food and beverage scene.

You can now enjoy quality restaurant fare for $10 to $20 - prices previously unheard of during dine-in times, especially with a 10 per cent service charge loaded on top.

As eateries can no longer compete on location, ambience and table service, many are rolling out compelling deals to win customers .

Some have slashed prices for a few signature dishes. Others dangle discounts of up to 30 per cent off their entire food menu. Many offer one-off prices for takeaways, passing on hefty savings from delivery commissions.

Here are 10 delectable deals to snag while stocks last.

1 MEATSMITH

Where: 167/169 Telok Ayer Street

Open: 11.30am to 3pm, 4 to 9pm daily Tel: 8126-0431

Where: 21 Campbell Lane

Open: 11.30am to 9pm (Tuesdays to Sundays)

Tel: 6221-2262

Eight other deals for ST readers

Sunday Times readers can get discounts when ordering food deliveries from eight restaurants through the Oddle platform. 10 PER CENT DISCOUNT WITH MINIMUM ORDER OF $50 Five restaurants are offering 10 per cent off with a minimum order of $50, valid for one redemption a customer for one month. 1. Izy Fook, a modern Asian izakaya with dishes such as Izy Mee Pok ($19) and Duroc Pork Char Siu ($19). Go to izyfook.oddle.me and use promo code WAYIZYFOOK10. 2. TungLok Teahouse, which sells dim sum items such as Steamed Pork Dumpling Siew Mai ($6.75) and dishes like Grandma's Braised Pork ($17.10). Go to tunglokteahouse.oddle.me and use promo code DIMSUM4LIFE. 3. Yujin Izakaya, which serves items such as Katsu Sando ($21.19) and Tontoro Don ($19.89). Go to yujinizakaya.oddle.me and use promo code WAYYUJIN10. 4. Kai Duck, a Chinese restaurant known for Roasted Duck ($20.80) and Chilled Clam With Szechuan Sauce ($14.80). Go to kaiduck.oddle.me and use promo code WAYKAIDUCK10. 5. Yoshi, an upmarket Japanese restaurant with dishes such as Yoshi's Special Chirashi (from $98) and Wagyu Beef Shigureni Don ($28). Go to yoshi.oddle.me and use promo code WAYYOSHI10. 10 PER CENT OFF WITH MINIMUM ORDER OF $80 6. Hotpot restaurant Beauty In The Pot is offering a 10 per cent discount with a minimum spending of $80. Go to beautyinthepot.oddle.me and use promo code WAYBITP10. 15 PER CENT DISCOUNT 7. Express by Chatterbox, the casual offshoot of Mandarin Orchard Singapore's Chatterbox, is offering a 15 per cent discount, excluding drinks. Dishes include Signature Mandarin Chicken Rice Set ($11.80) and Signature Chicken Laksa ($12.30). Go to expressbychatterbox oddle.me and use promo code WAYEXPRESS15. 20 PER CENT DISCOUNT WITH MINIMUM ORDER OF $50 8. Modern Sichuan restaurant Birds Of A Feather is offering 20 per cent off the bill for three months with a minimum spend of $50. Its signature dishes include Find The Chicken In The Chilis ($16) and Sichuan Oxtail Soup ($26). Go to birdsofafeather.oddle.me and use promo code BIRDWAY.

Both outlets offer four items - MS Cheeseburger, Fried Chicken Sandwich, Pulled Pork Sandwich and Beef Brisket Sandwich - at $10 every day.

The price is only for walk-in customers or pick-up with pre-orders by telephone. Otherwise, the items cost $17 to $20.

The MS Cheeseburger is excellent, with two flavourful patties of juicy beef brisket topped with melted cheddar cheese and pickles.

The house-made potato bun deserves special mention for its pillowy texture. I often throw out what remains of the bun after I finish the patty, but this is good enough to eat on its own.

2 MOOSEHEAD

Where: 110 Telok Ayer Street

Open: 11.30am to 2pm, 5.30 to 8pm (Mondays to Saturdays)

Tel: 9833-4979

You can get four of the eatery's burgers and sandwiches with fries for $12 each, down from $16. For takeaway, you get an extra 10 per cent off.

The Fried Chicken Sandwich I try has a large piece of crispy fillet stretching out of the bun. Pickles and lettuce leaves cut the grease, while Japanese mayo and a housemade sauce keep the sandwich moist.

The other $12 items are Reuben Sandwich with pastrami, sauerkraut and cheese; Moosehead Cheeseburger with caramelised onion and pickles; and BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich with coleslaw.

3 LE FUSION

Where: 01-07/08/09 The Pier @ Robertson, 80 Mohamed Sultan Road

Open: Noon to 10.30pm daily

Tel: 6363-9966

The main attraction here is the Braised Seafood Abalone Rice, which is inspired by mui fun, a Singapore dish that is like Cantonese-style fried hor fun, but with the noodles replaced with boiled rice.

For walk-ins and telephone orders only, the dish is now going for $19.90 instead of the usual $38 - almost 50 per cent off.

A real steal, considering the amount of seafood - a whole mid-sized Tasmanian abalone, two large prawns, two scallops, three mussels, squid and fried fish fillet - stacked on the rice and cooked to perfection. It comes with ample egg-thickened brown gravy, packed separately, so you can keep half for your home cooking.

There is also 30 per cent off takeaway orders for other dishes.

4 LA NONNA

Where: 26 Lorong Mambong

Open: 11.30am to 10pm daily

Tel: 6468-1982

This Italian restaurant in Holland Village has a one-for-one promotion for all takeaway pizzas, pastas and main courses ordered between 11.30am and 4.29pm.

Deliveries are not eligible. You can mix items and pay for the dish with the higher price.

For dinner, there is a 30 per cent discount for takeout orders made between 4.30 and 10pm.

There is no stinting on ingredients. The Prosciutto E Rucola pizza ($24.50) comes almost completely covered with slices of Parma ham and topped with shaved parmesan cheese and rocket leaves.

My second pizza, Nera ($24.50), is even better - spread with delicious squid ink and mozzarella cheese and topped with prawns, squid and scallops, all cooked just right.

5 TSUTA

Where: B2-29 VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk

Open: 11am to 10pm daily

Tel: 9243-5819

Where: 02-242 Jewel Changi Airport, 80 Airport Boulevard

Open: 10am to 10pm daily

Tel: 9243-5820

Info: order.tsuta.com

The chain from Tokyo has extended its one-for-one ramen promotion till the end of this month.

For $18, you can choose two of six flavours - Shio, Shoyu, Miso, Tonkotsu, Kurobishio Tonkotsu and Mala Tonkotsu.

Tsuta's noodles come with basic toppings of char siu and vegetables. Extras such as egg and wontons are charged separately.

My favourite is the Shio Soba, which best showcases the chain's signature clam broth with its light salt seasoning.

Those who prefer stronger flavours can try the pork-based tonkotsu broths.

Applicable to delivery orders too.

6 CHATTERBOX

Where: Level 5 Mandarin Orchard Singapore, 333 Orchard Road

Open: 11am to 11pm daily

Tel: 6831-6288/6291

Info: shop-orchard.meritushotels.com

The all-day eatery offers a smaller menu for takeaway and delivery, but all dishes are priced at 40 per cent off.

That includes its famous Mandarin Chicken Rice, now going for $16.20 instead of $27.

The bummer is that, unlike for dine-in, you cannot choose between dark and white meat and there is no free flow of rice.

The rice is what I enjoy most about the dish. It is fragrant with chicken stock and the grains are loose rather than soft.

The chicken meat is firm and flavourful, though not as smooth as some famous hawker stall versions.

The Herbal Bak Kut Teh ($16.20) is excellent too, with meaty pork ribs in a light herbal broth.

7 YUN NANS

Where: 02-217 Jewel Changi Airport

Open: 11am to 9pm daily

Tel: 6908-3677

Where: 03-07 Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive

Open: 11.30am to 10pm (weekdays); 11am to 9pm (weekends)

Tel: 6970-9891

This chain of casual eateries from China serving Yunnan food reopened for takeaway and delivery this month with a promotion for diners who sign up for its free membership.

Open to walk-in customers only, it offers a 30 per cent discount on the total food bill and is valid until June 21.

The menu has been stripped-down, but you can still find popular dishes such as Poached Chicken With Sichuan Pepper ($10.69) and Beef Stew In Copper Pot ($27.97). The chain has also come up with new items like La Mian With Pork Chop ($12.85), which pairs a bowl of noodle soup with a slice of crispy deep-fried pork.

However, its best-selling Steam Pot Chicken Soup, which is brewed in a special earthen pot, is not available.

8 BLUE JASMINE

Where: Level 5 Park Hotel Farrer Park, 10 Farrer Park Station Road

Open: 11.30am to 10pm daily

Tel: 6824-8851

Info: blue-jasmine-singapore.myshopify.com

This pork-free Thai restaurant in Park Hotel Farrer Park offers 30 per cent off its a la carte dishes for takeaway and delivery. You have to pre-order online as the hotel is closed.

At its usual price of $20, the Tom Yum Prawns were a tad pricey for three mid-sized crustaceans, but the dish now costs $14. You get a choice of clear or milky soup, which is delightfully spicy with a sharp zing from lime juice.

The Roast Esarn Chicken also costs a more palatable $11.20 for half a bird, down from $16. The spring chicken is marinated in a delicious spice mix and comes chopped up.

9 LUMO

Where: 01-00 CMO Building, 50 South Bridge Road

Open: 11.30am to 9.30pm daily

Tel: 8921-3818

Info: lumo.sg

This cocktail bar and restaurant opened only shortly before the circuit breaker, so this is a chance to try its contemporary Western dishes.

It now offers a small takeaway and delivery menu of food and cocktails, with 30 per cent off all orders made through its website until dine-in resumes.

I love the wood fire-grilled Sakura Pork Chop, now going for $25.20 instead of $36. The meat is succulent and boasts an alluring smokiness.

The Roasted Cauliflower Steak ($10.50 instead of $15), which comes with togarashi aioli, is a winner too.

10 EXTRA VIRGIN PIZZA

Where: 01-04 Asia Square, 8 Marina View

Open: 11am to 9pm daily

Info: extravirginpizza.com

This casual eatery by the Lo & Behold Group is offering one-for-one takeaway pizzas until the end of this month, but you have to pay with a UOB credit card.

The eatery is known for its artisanal pizzas featuring a thin but chewy crust.

The menu offers a mix of classic and modern flavours such as Bufalo Margherita ($24), with toppings of tomato, basil and buffalo mozzarella, and Pistachio & Pumpkin ($24), with pistachio pesto, pumpkin chunks, pecorino and provolone topped with rocket leaves.