Florists in a tizzy as supply from China gets disrupted

Valentine's Day is a week away and the prices of flowers have already shot up.

The popular long-stemmed rose, for instance, now costs as much as $10 a stalk, five times that from the usual $2. A bouquet of 12 such roses now costs around $120.

All five florists The Straits Times spoke to said flower prices have gone up, by an average of 50 per cent to 100 per cent.

While the coronavirus outbreak originating from Wuhan has not contributed to an increase in flower prices for now, it has led to uncertainty over flower imports from China and added worry to florists during a busy period.

Efforts to contain the virus have affected import shipments of flowers from China, with delays and cancellations, said florists interviewed.

Mr Joseph Soh, managing director of Xpressflower.com, which has both brick-and-mortar and online stores, said the coronavirus situation has left many florists "scrambling to source from other locations".

Some florists have put in measures to deal with the disruption.

Far East Orchid, for instance, has diverted its orders to other parts of the world, while Xpressflower.com has prepared simplified packaging with fewer side flowers. As most side flowers are sourced from China, the change in packing thus decreases the florist's reliance on such shipments.

The disruption to flower imports from China, however, has not affected flower prices for now, said florists interviewed.

Ms Shayner Chioh, purchase and operations executive at Far East Orchid, said: "Right now, the prices for China flowers are not on the increase, and we do not foresee it to have an increase as well."

For those who baulk at the high cost of roses, there are other ways to express one's love.

Some people are choosing to say it with bonsai or succulents, which can cost less than $10 a plant. Others are going for edible bouquet arrangements.

Ms Kelly Chua, founder and director of florist Petalfoo, said inquiries for its edible bouquets have nearly tripled for Valentine's Day.

Ms Phoebe Tan, 19, a part-time children's book illustrator, received succulents from her brother as a birthday gift. She feels that succulents offer a more personal touch than flowers.

She said: "Flowers are nice and all, but they also die very quickly. Succulents last longer and you can take care of them and watch them grow."