Vans to launch sneaker and clothing inspired by Vincent van Gogh

Skateboarding fashion brand Vans is teaming up with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam to launch a new fashion series inspired by the Dutch post-impressionist Vincent van Gogh.

The limited-edition series will feature some of the artist's iconic collections, including Skull (1887), Almond Blossom (1890), Sunflowers (1889) and van Gogh's Self-Portrait as a Painter (1887-1888).

Vans Classics sneakers will be available in five designs, including one inspired by his drawing, Old Vineyard with Peasant Woman (1890) and another inspired by illustrations from his handwritten letters to his brother Theo.

The inside of each shoe will feature customised footbed art mimicking van Gogh's trademark brushstrokes and will incorporate the Van Gogh Museum and Vans logos. The shoes will also come with a tag that highlights historical facts about the pieces featured.

Besides shoes, other apparel and accessories will also be available. The striking turquoise background and white flowers from Almond Blossom will be printed on satin material for a bomber jacket, a backpack and a baseball cap.

Fans of van Gogh's Sunflowers can wear the famous painting, which comes from one of his most recognisable collections, on a T-shirt and a hoodie.

Those with a taste for van Gogh's macabre side can wear Skull on a long-sleeve T-shirt, a hoodie and a baseball cap.

Dubbed the Vans x Van Gogh Museum collection, it will be on sale from Aug 3 at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, on the Vans online store (http://vans.com/vangogh), and at select retailers.

Part of the profits from the sale of the collection will go to the preservation of van Gogh's legacy and art collection, Vans wrote on its website.