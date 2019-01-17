Three ways to wear your Chinese New Year outfits stylishly

SINGAPORE - Chinese New Year is the season to show off some new threads when you visit family and friends.

But dressing up for the occasion does not mean you have to go for a loud red outfit that could make you look like an unfortunate hong bao, or putting you and your partner in cheesy matching get-ups.

Melissa Heng lays out three stylish ways you can dress to impress this festive season.

1. Wear red as an accent

While red is seen as an auspicious hue and a bold red outfit can turn heads (in the right way) at times, the colour can become overwhelming against a backdrop of similarly coloured decor.

Fashion stylist Karin Tan, 29, says one should use the bright shade as a pop of colour in the look rather than the main focus.

"A full head-to-toe red outfit is a definite no. Instead, choose red accesories or a piece of clothing that has a hint of red on it, either as a panel detailing or a print in red on a lighter base colour."

Neutral earth tones or light denim pieces often go well with red or orange shades.

Stay away from solid white pieces, as they may make you look like you're going for the National Day Parade instead.

FOR HER

1. Beige jumpsuit with buttons, $59.90, from Zara



PHOTO: ZARA



2. Salsa drop earrings, $10, from Threeonetwofive



PHOTO: THREEONETWOFIVE



3. Chan Chan mini crossbody bag, $350, from Rabeanco



PHOTO: RABEANCO



4. Scarf wrap ankle strap platforms, $38.30, from Charles & Keith



PHOTO: CHARLES & KEITH



5. Chromatic interlude minuet earrings, $890, from State Property, available at Tangs



PHOTO: TANGS



6. Grandiflora knotted top, $139, from d.d Collective, available at Robinsons



PHOTO: ROBINSONS



7. Belted wide legged pants, $49.90, from Uniqlo



PHOTO: UNIQLO



FOR HIM

1. Multi-textured revere shirt, $79.90, from Topman



PHOTO: TOPMAN



2. Pierce grey chinos, $139, from Bruun & Stengade, available at Robinsons



PHOTO: ROBINSONS



3. Casual lace-up sneakers, $99.90, from Pedro



PHOTO: PEDRO



4. Suede buckle moccasins, $103.90, from Pedro



PHOTO: PEDRO



5. Satay punny pouch, $9.90, from Love SG



PHOTO: LOVE SG



6. Filled optic socks, $14.90, from Happy Socks, available at Robinsons



PHOTO: ROBINSONS



2. Update the classics

Chinese New Year is the perfect time to wear traditional outfits, but these are usually not pulled out of the closet for other occasions.

Instead of a standard cheongsam or shirt with Chinese knot buttons, go for pieces with modern prints or one or two traditional elements.

Fashion stylist Jenine Oh, 28, says traditional cheongsams typically have cap sleeves which look unflattering on most women.

"Modern cheongsams come with longer sleeves or are sleeveless. This is usually more flattering for the figure as a whole."

And instead of the traditional Chinese brocade pattern, experiment with an abstract or colourful print.

Ms Oh says: "Stay away from classic silk fabric with oriental embroideries and motifs like porcelain flora and dragons. These are elements associated with traditional cheongsams and tend to make people look more mature."

FOR HER

1. Min Mandarin cheongsam, $230, from The Missing Piece



PHOTO: THE MISSING PIECE



2. Everyday necklace, $242.26, from Eden + Ellie



PHOTO: EDEN + ELIE



3. Chilli print cheongsam, $299, from Peter Kor, available at Robinsons



PHOTO: ROBINSONS



4. Lucia clutch, $139, from Mar Y Sol, available at Soon Lee



PHOTO: SOON LEE



5. Slingback heels, $139, from Aldo



PHOTO: ALDO



6. Slytherin drop earrings, $18, from Diving For Pearls



PHOTO: DIVING FOR PEARLS



FOR HIM

1. Singa-flora men's shirt, $190, from Onlewo



PHOTO: ONLEWO



2. Knee-length cotton shorts, $17.95, from H&M



PHOTO: H&M



3. Brown leather shoes, $695, from Car Shoe, available at Robinsons



PHOTO: ROBINSONS



4. Smooth operator sunglasses, $14.99, from Cotton On



PHOTO: COTTON ON



5. Kueh tutu socks, $12, from Freshly Pressed



PHOTO: FRESHLY PRESSED



6. Medium leather clutch, $167.29, from Picard



PHOTO: PICARD



3. Look matchy without being tacky

Okay, we get it, it's a special occasion and you want to dress as a couple.

But there is a fine line between romantic and cheesy when it comes to matchy-matchy dressing.

Still, there are ways that couple outfits can complement each other and look independently stylish at the same time.

To avoid looking tacky,do not wear the exact same piece, silhouette or pattern, Ms Jenine Oh says.

"An easy solution is to match the colour or shade of your outfits but select different patterns or styles."

Wearing coordinated outfits also does not mean that both parties have to go for the same colours throughout.

Mr Karin Tan says: "If one person is wearing a particular colour, the other can have an accessory, like a bag or shoes, in the same shade."

FOR HER

1. Ruffled shoulder floral jumpsuit, $49, from Pomelo



PHOTO: POMELO



2. Rayon utility dress, $119, from Beyond The Vines

3. Prana loafers, $70, from Melissa



PHOTO: MELISSA



4. Canvas shoulder bag, $241, from Esemble, available at Kapok



PHOTO: KAPOK



5. Chrys pearly drop earrings, $15.90, from Thrifty Thieves



PHOTO: THRIFTY THIEVES



6. Mini tote with handle, $29.90, from Zara



PHOTO: ZARA



FOR HIM

1. Striped shirt, $29.90, from Zara



PHOTO: ZARA



2. Twill shirt with vertical stripes, $55.90, from Pull & Bear



PHOTO: PULL & BEAR



3. Neoprene case, $16.90, from The Animal Project



PHOTO: THE ANIMAL PROJECT



4. Canvas wingtip shoe, $92, from YMC, available at Kapok



PHOTO: KAPOK



5. Stretchable bermudas, $49.90, from Gus Bear, available at OG



PHOTO: OG



6. Oregan sunglasses, $14.99, from Cotton On