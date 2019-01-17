Three ways to wear your Chinese New Year outfits stylishly

SINGAPORE - Chinese New Year is the season to show off some new threads when you visit family and friends.
But dressing up for the occasion does not mean you have to go for a loud red outfit that could make you look like an unfortunate hong bao, or putting you and your partner in cheesy matching get-ups.
Melissa Heng lays out three stylish ways you can dress to impress this festive season.
1. Wear red as an accent
While red is seen as an auspicious hue and a bold red outfit can turn heads (in the right way) at times, the colour can become overwhelming against a backdrop of similarly coloured decor.
Fashion stylist Karin Tan, 29, says one should use the bright shade as a pop of colour in the look rather than the main focus.
"A full head-to-toe red outfit is a definite no. Instead, choose red accesories or a piece of clothing that has a hint of red on it, either as a panel detailing or a print in red on a lighter base colour."
Neutral earth tones or light denim pieces often go well with red or orange shades.
Stay away from solid white pieces, as they may make you look like you're going for the National Day Parade instead.
FOR HER
1. Beige jumpsuit with buttons, $59.90, from Zara
2. Salsa drop earrings, $10, from Threeonetwofive
3. Chan Chan mini crossbody bag, $350, from Rabeanco
4. Scarf wrap ankle strap platforms, $38.30, from Charles & Keith
5. Chromatic interlude minuet earrings, $890, from State Property, available at Tangs
6. Grandiflora knotted top, $139, from d.d Collective, available at Robinsons
7. Belted wide legged pants, $49.90, from Uniqlo
FOR HIM
1. Multi-textured revere shirt, $79.90, from Topman
2. Pierce grey chinos, $139, from Bruun & Stengade, available at Robinsons
3. Casual lace-up sneakers, $99.90, from Pedro
4. Suede buckle moccasins, $103.90, from Pedro
5. Satay punny pouch, $9.90, from Love SG
6. Filled optic socks, $14.90, from Happy Socks, available at Robinsons
2. Update the classics
Chinese New Year is the perfect time to wear traditional outfits, but these are usually not pulled out of the closet for other occasions.
Instead of a standard cheongsam or shirt with Chinese knot buttons, go for pieces with modern prints or one or two traditional elements.
Fashion stylist Jenine Oh, 28, says traditional cheongsams typically have cap sleeves which look unflattering on most women.
"Modern cheongsams come with longer sleeves or are sleeveless. This is usually more flattering for the figure as a whole."
And instead of the traditional Chinese brocade pattern, experiment with an abstract or colourful print.
Ms Oh says: "Stay away from classic silk fabric with oriental embroideries and motifs like porcelain flora and dragons. These are elements associated with traditional cheongsams and tend to make people look more mature."
FOR HER
1. Min Mandarin cheongsam, $230, from The Missing Piece
2. Everyday necklace, $242.26, from Eden + Ellie
3. Chilli print cheongsam, $299, from Peter Kor, available at Robinsons
4. Lucia clutch, $139, from Mar Y Sol, available at Soon Lee
5. Slingback heels, $139, from Aldo
6. Slytherin drop earrings, $18, from Diving For Pearls
FOR HIM
1. Singa-flora men's shirt, $190, from Onlewo
2. Knee-length cotton shorts, $17.95, from H&M
3. Brown leather shoes, $695, from Car Shoe, available at Robinsons
4. Smooth operator sunglasses, $14.99, from Cotton On
5. Kueh tutu socks, $12, from Freshly Pressed
6. Medium leather clutch, $167.29, from Picard
3. Look matchy without being tacky
Okay, we get it, it's a special occasion and you want to dress as a couple.
But there is a fine line between romantic and cheesy when it comes to matchy-matchy dressing.
Still, there are ways that couple outfits can complement each other and look independently stylish at the same time.
To avoid looking tacky,do not wear the exact same piece, silhouette or pattern, Ms Jenine Oh says.
"An easy solution is to match the colour or shade of your outfits but select different patterns or styles."
Wearing coordinated outfits also does not mean that both parties have to go for the same colours throughout.
Mr Karin Tan says: "If one person is wearing a particular colour, the other can have an accessory, like a bag or shoes, in the same shade."
FOR HER
1. Ruffled shoulder floral jumpsuit, $49, from Pomelo
2. Rayon utility dress, $119, from Beyond The Vines
3. Prana loafers, $70, from Melissa
4. Canvas shoulder bag, $241, from Esemble, available at Kapok
5. Chrys pearly drop earrings, $15.90, from Thrifty Thieves
6. Mini tote with handle, $29.90, from Zara
FOR HIM
1. Striped shirt, $29.90, from Zara
2. Twill shirt with vertical stripes, $55.90, from Pull & Bear
3. Neoprene case, $16.90, from The Animal Project
4. Canvas wingtip shoe, $92, from YMC, available at Kapok
5. Stretchable bermudas, $49.90, from Gus Bear, available at OG
6. Oregan sunglasses, $14.99, from Cotton On