The red carpet's best..and worst

The stars turned up shining at Hollywood's biggest event, the 92nd Academy Awards, which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, Singapore time.

It may have been a congregation of Hollywood's finest - think Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Scarlett Johansson - but it was the underdogs who stole the limelight on the red carpet.

Leading the Best Dressed list were first-timers at the Oscars, actresses Rebel Wilson and Florence Pugh, who proved that classy is always the way to go.

On the other hand, some misses of the night included a host of comedians and Frozen 2 singers - though none could top Kristen Wiig for her daring red get-up, which can only be described as a bloody mess.

The Straits Times scoped out the best and worst looks on the red carpet.