92nd ACADEMY AWARDS

The red carpet's best..and worst

FLORENCE PUGH: Little Women's Amy, Pugh turned heads in a tiered teal Louis Vuitton dress and matching heels. Not bad for an Oscar debut.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, EPA-EFE
CYNTHIA ERIVO: Best Actress nominee for her portrayal of political activist Harriet Tubman in biopic Harriet, Erivo was definitely memorable in this Versace ball gown featuring a one-shoulder neckline and a tasteful leg slit.
JANELLE MONAE: The singer who opened the awards ceremony with a musical number should be applauded for her bold extraterrestrial Ralph Lauren get-up, a risky but refreshing sight among the safe choices this year.
REBEL WILSON (above): It is old-school Hollywood glamour for the actress, dressed like an Oscar herself in a glittering Jason Wu gown. Attending the Oscars for the first time for her appearance in Jojo Rabbit, the Australian actress kept it classy and chic with coiffed hair and red lips.
TIMOTHEE CHALAMET (above): Props to the golden boy for not wearing a boring tux like every other actor at the awards. We dig this tracksuit-esque, aviation-inspired navy look from Prada, accented with a Cartier brooch.
AURORA: Not too sure if people should feel offended by Norwegian singer Aurora's overtly Oriental outfit paired with chunky trainers. Can someone let her know Chinese New Year ended last week?
KRISTEN WIIG: The comedienne confuses with this strange, unflattering red number. Is she a red blood cell? A lasagna with an off-balance tomato sauce-to-cheese ratio?
SANDRA OH: Oh, Sandra. The usually elegant actress took a misstep with over-the-top tulle and feathery puffed sleeves, which bring to mind the feather dusters parents used to discipline children with back in the day - not an ideal association.
MAYA RUDOLPH: Another miss for the comedians, Rudolph's sequinned orange Valentino gown looks comfy but clumsy. Not even those green dangly earrings she says singer Beyonce once wore can save this look.
IDINA MENZEL: When will the stars finally learn that giant bows on the red carpet pretty much never pan out well? Why the Frozen singer went with this anyway is (Into The) Unknown.
First-timers at the Oscars shone with their outfits, ranging from risky to classy

The stars turned up shining at Hollywood's biggest event, the 92nd Academy Awards, which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, Singapore time.

It may have been a congregation of Hollywood's finest - think Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Scarlett Johansson - but it was the underdogs who stole the limelight on the red carpet.

Leading the Best Dressed list were first-timers at the Oscars, actresses Rebel Wilson and Florence Pugh, who proved that classy is always the way to go.

On the other hand, some misses of the night included a host of comedians and Frozen 2 singers - though none could top Kristen Wiig for her daring red get-up, which can only be described as a bloody mess.

The Straits Times scoped out the best and worst looks on the red carpet.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 11, 2020, with the headline 'The red carpet's best..and worst '.
