Style News: Trade in your preloved luggage for Samsonite, new fashion and beauty launches

Chantecaille launches Spring 2020 collection

The newest make-up collection from Chantecaille is full of colour, cheer and good intentions. Inspired by the hummingbird, meant to symbolise a thriving Amazon rainforest, the collection supports the non-profit Amazon Conservation Team (ACT) and their work preserving the rainforest - the hummingbird's natural habitat.

ACT also works with indigenous communities across the region to protect tropical forests and strengthen traditional culture.

In the collection, there are two eyeshadow quartets in cool and warm tones ($123), a soft-focus finishing powder ($137) and four glossy lipsticks called Lip Chic ($80) - all in limited-edition packaging emblazoned with the mighty bird.

Five per cent of sales from the four Lip Chic lipsticks will be given directly to one of ACT's projects, Andes Amazon, in Colombia, to aid their ongoing efforts against future deforestation. Plumping your lips with colour just got a lot more meaningful.

Available at the Chantecaille counter at Takashimaya Department Store

Trade in preloved luggage at Samsonite

Travel plans halted because of the coronavirus? No reason why you cannot stock up on new luggage now, for later. Global luggage brand Samsonite has partnered with the World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) for a trade-in initiative that will benefit both the Earth and you.

Until March 31, customers can trade in their preloved luggage of any brand at all Samsonite stores and enjoy 30 per cent off the brand's Aspero and Varro ranges. With every trade-in purchase, Samsonite will donate $10 to WWF Earth Hour.



The Samsonite Aspero. PHOTO: COURTESY OF SAMSONITE



There are no restrictions on the type of luggage you can bring in - Samsonite has also partnered with local waste management firm Environmental Solutions Asia to recycle all the preloved bags into non-fossil derived fuel. That means even your old, battered models will get to see new life as a sustainable resource.

Uniqlo launches Spring/Summer collection

Replenish your wardrobe with stylish new basics from Uniqlo's Spring/Summer 2020 release of its Uniqlo U line. The collection designed by artistic director Christophe Lemaire and his research and development team in Paris comprises contemporary closet essentials for both men and women.

The lads can go for clean-cut yet unique silhouettes that go beyond the usual slim-fit tees - for example, think Cuban collar shirts. Versatile pieces like the V-neck long-sleeved cardigan and some of the sharply tailored shirts would work in a lady's closet too.



Uniqlo U SS20 Cuban shirt. PHOTO: COURTESY OF UNIQLO



Also look forward to swimwear and unisex accessories. Priced from $14.90 for a tank top, T-shirt or swim shorts to $199.90 for outerwear, the full collection is available online (uniqlo.com/UniqloU) and at Uniqlo's Orchard Central flagship store, with selected pieces available in all stores.

Gucci Beauty releases first mascara

Since its revamp and relaunch here in September 2019, Gucci Beauty has been winning fans back with its debut line of lipsticks in different finishes. Now the brand has added its first non-lipstick make-up product to its portfolio: mascara.

The Mascara L'Obscur ($56) comes encased in a sleek pink tube and gold cap that matches the matte lipstick line. Its thin brush tip, designed to catch the smallest lashes at the top and bottom corners of the eyes, promises to lengthen lashes with a wear-time of up to 12 hours.



Gucci Beauty Mascara L'Obscur. PHOTO: COURTESY OF GUCCI BEAUTY



A single dip of the wand coats eyelashes without mess for a natural, defined look.

Available at the Gucci Beauty counter at Takashimaya Department Store