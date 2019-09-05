Style news: Hugo Boss flagship store; Van Cleef &Arpels new collection; August Berg makes debut here

SINGAPORE - From a new jewellery collection to the reopening of a refurbished flagship store, here's a round-up of style news :

Golden four-leaf clovers in new Van Cleef & Arpels collection

High jewellery maison Van Cleef & Arpels' iconic four-leaf clover motif returns in the brand's newest collection, in a mix of yellow gold, diamonds and gold mother-of-pearl. The Alhambra Guilloché collection, which launched here on Monday (Sept 2), highlights the guilloché technique - an intricate and precise technique of engraving a pattern.

The sleek new collection comprises an original pendant, bracelet and long necklace, with the latter two featuring alternating guilloché and diamond-paved motifs. Each Alhambra motif is adorned with a delicate beaded contour and a central gold bead - remaining faithful to the collection's original aesthetic dating back to 1968.

Accompanying the collection are two Sweet Alhambra watches in the same technique - a yellow-gold Alhambra dial with alligator-skin straps, and a jewellery watch with four-leaf clover motifs of gold, diamonds and gold mother-of-pearl.

New minimalist watch brand August Berg launches here

Fans of minimalist watches no longer have to restrict themselves to uninspired monochromatic tones. Brand new watch brand August Berg has made its global launch in Singapore, with a collection of stylish timepieces in colours of the rainbow.



August Berg 40mm Silver Classic Sky Blue with Sky Blue Perlon, $239. PHOTO: COURTESY OF AUGUST BERG



Distributed by retail group Norbreeze, August Berg was founded by Danish entrepreneur Anders Peter Juel Sauerberg and is named after his son, Carl August. The watches are designed in Denmark, and made to be versatile enough to go from the boardroom to the beach.

The debut collection, called Serenity, comprises 28 designs in 32mm and 40mm dials. You can select from three variations of watch straps: mesh, Italian leather, or perlon - a plaited strap with invisible belt holes. From there, choose your watch face in colours such as sky blue, rose gold, and a striking dark green. Prices range from $239 to $339.



August Berg Rose Gold Classic Eye Greenhill with Dark Green Perlon, $289. PHOTO: COURTESY OF AUGUST BERG



Available online at augustberg.com and at Norbreeze retail stores including Raffles City, NEX and Takashimaya from mid-September.

Try on virtual suits at refurbished Hugo Boss flagship store

German luxury fashion house Hugo Boss has reopened its newly refurbished Boss flagship store. Located in Takashimaya Shopping Centre, the shiny new store invites shoppers in with wooden finishings, granite flooring and integrated skylights for a homey atmosphere.

To celebrate the opening, interactive installations have been set up - for you to try before you buy. Take on the Virtual Reality Suit Challenge and try on a jacket from Boss; then using VR goggles, proceed to try different physical activities such as surfing through VR. Every participant will walk away with a guaranteed $50 voucher so they can pick up a piece of their own.

From Friday (Sept 6) to Sunday (Sept 8) only, look forward to curated food pop-ups at the store, whipped up by celebrity chef Janice Wong. Each day will present delicacies inspired by one of three fashion destinations: a deli bar for New York (Sept 6), dim sum bar for Shanghai (Sept 7), and tiramisu bar for Milan (Sept 8). Available from 2pm to 5pm.

Boss flagship store is located at #01-14/18, Takashimaya Shopping Centre.