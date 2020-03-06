Style News

CHANTECAILLE LAUNCHES SPRING 2020 COLLECTION

The newest make-up collection from Chantecaille is full of colour, cheer and good intentions.

Inspired by the hummingbird, meant to symbolise a thriving Amazon rainforest, the collection supports the non-profit Amazon Conservation Team (ACT) and its work in preserving the rainforest, the hummingbird's natural habitat.

ACT also works with indigenous communities across the region to protect tropical forests and strengthen traditional culture.

In the collection, there are two eyeshadow quartets in cool and warm tones ($123), a soft-focus finishing powder ($137) and four glossy lipsticks called Lip Chic ($80) - all in limited-edition packaging emblazoned with the bird.

Five per cent of sales from the four Lip Chic lipsticks will be given to one of ACT's projects in the Andes Amazon in Colombia to aid its efforts to combat deforestation.

Available at the Chantecaille counter at Takashimaya Department Store.

UNIQLO SPRING/SUMMER COLLECTION IN STORES NOW

Replenish your wardrobe with stylish new basics from Uniqlo's Spring/Summer 2020 release of its Uniqlo U line.

The collection designed by artistic director Christophe Lemaire and his research and development team in Paris comprises contemporary closet essentials for men and women.

The lads can opt for clean-cut yet unique silhouettes that go beyond the usual slim-fit tees - for example, think Cuban collar shirts. Versatile pieces like the V-neck long-sleeved cardigan and some of the sharply tailored shirts would work in a woman's closet too.

Also look forward to swimwear and unisex accessories. Priced from $14.90 for a tank top, T-shirt or swim shorts to $199.90 for outerwear, the full collection is available online (uniqlo.com/UniqloU) and at Uniqlo's Orchard Central flagship store, with selected pieces available in all stores.

TRADE IN YOUR PRELOVED LUGGAGE AT SAMSONITE

Travel plans halted because of the coronavirus? No reason why you cannot stock up now on new luggage for later.

Global luggage brand Samsonite has partnered the World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) for a trade-in initiative that will benefit both the earth and you.

Until March 31, customers can trade in their pre-loved luggage of any brand at all Samsonite stores and enjoy 30 per cent off the brand's Aspero and Varro ranges.

With every trade-in purchase, Samsonite will donate $10 to WWF Earth Hour.

There are no restrictions on the type of luggage you can bring in - Samsonite has also engaged local waste management firm Environmental Solutions Asia to recycle all the pre-loved bags to make non-fossil derived fuel. That means even your old, battered models will get to see new life as a sustainable resource.

GUCCI BEAUTY RELEASES FIRST MASCARA

Since its revamp and relaunch here in September last year, Gucci Beauty has been winning fans with its debut line of lipsticks in different finishes.

Now, the brand has added its first non-lipstick make-up product to its portfolio: mascara.

The Mascara L'Obscur ($56) comes encased in a sleek pink tube and gold cap that matches the matt lipstick line. Its thin brush tip, designed to catch the smallest lashes at the top and bottom corners of the eyes, promises to lengthen lashes and a wear-time of up to 12 hours.

Available at the Gucci Beauty counter at Takashimaya Department Store.