Rihanna makes surprise appearance at Sephora in Singapore for Fenty Beauty anniversary

SINGAPORE - Even pop star Rihanna needed a touch up after making a surprise appearance at Sephora ION Orchard on Monday (Oct 1) where a crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of her.

The founder of Fenty Beauty used her own Invisimatte Blotting Powder to do the job.

Hot off an appearance and masterclass in Dubai over the weekend, she made her way to the store at about 9.45pm to celebrate the first anniversary of the brand.

Around 200 invited guests and media were at the store as the 30-year-old Barbadian mingled with beauty fans and posed for selfies. A sizeable crowd of hundreds had gathered outside the store hours before she arrived.

The star, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, was joined by Fenty makeup artists Hector Espinal and Priscilla Ono.

Just before the event, she announced her surprise appearance via Instagram stories, saying "Surprise Singapore! I'm here! Come meet me @sephorasg ion mall tonight. We ain't done celebrating @fentybeauty's anniversary yet. Can't wait to see ya there!"

The brand, which launched worldwide in September last year, is best known for introducing an inclusive, much-lauded 40-shade foundation range.

Since then, the line has expanded to include everything from eyeliner and eyeshadow palettes, to lipsticks and brushes.

The most recent additions to the range were four shades of her long-wear Stunna Lip Paints liquid lipstick. Initially, it came only in a universal shade of red, called "uncensored", meant to match any skin tone.

The new shades, which were released one by one online via Sephora over the past week, are also universal shades. They are "Unveil", a light brown, "Uncuffed", a rosey mauve, "Unbutton", a peachy nude and "Uninvited", a rich black shade.

As of Monday, the liquid lipsticks are also available in Sephora stores.

On Sunday, Rihanna was in Dubai for the first live Fenty Beauty Artistry & Beauty Talk with 250 fans.

Fenty Beauty is produced by the Kendo division of French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, which makes cosmetics for popular labels such as Marc Jacobs Beauty and Kat Von D Beauty.