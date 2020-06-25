Prada jacket worn by BTS' Jungkook sold out in 25 countries

SEOUL - The devotion of BTS fans (also known as ARMYs) knows no limit. They are no stranger to burning holes in their pockets as they strive to support the South Korean boy group in everything from donating to Black Lives Matter to buying out Prada - for the second time.

On Wednesday (June 23), Vogue Japan released a 17-second teaser video for their August issue, which shows all seven BTS members decked out in Prada. Particularly attention-grabbing was Jungkook's brightly coloured couture jacket.

The multicoloured jacket, which retails on Prada's website for US$2820 (S$3926), was sold out in more than 25 countries.

This includes the US, Japan, and Switzerland.

This is not the first time the BTS effect has worked its magic. In May this year, Jungkook wore a pair of Prada boots to a casual meeting with the members.

ARMYs were quick to roll up their sleeves, purchasing the US$1200 (S$1670) boots, which sold out within a day.

Vogue Japan's BTS issue will be released on Saturday (June 27) and includes an exclusive interview on BTS' latest album, Map of the Soul: 7.

