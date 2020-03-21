Local fashion brands get leg-up from incubator programme

Many Muslim women are hesitant to learn swimming because of the lack of modest swimwear options, swimming coach Bibi Haneeza Said Akbar found out.

This gave her the idea to start what she called an "accidental entrepreneurship" project in 2016 - her modest swimwear brand, Graceful Swimmers.

Her brand's philosophy was to make Muslim women feel comfortable while swimming.

"I wanted to make swimwear in which Muslim women did not have to fear wardrobe malfunctions," said the 48-year-old.

Graceful Swimmers is one of nine local fashion brands chosen to participate in the second edition of The Bridge Fashion Incubator (TBFI), a programme started last year by the Textile And Fashion Federation and conducted at The Cocoon Space in Design Orchard.

The incubator programme is for budding brands to refine their business model and develop their pieces to market-readiness with the mentorship of industry experts.

Eleven brands, including bespoke menswear label Collaro and maternity-wear brand Spring Maternity, completed the scheme's first run.

The programme's director Jo Soh - who was behind popular clothing label Hansel - said that with the range of businesses in the second cohort, those participating can look forward to potential collaborations with fellow participants and even their predecessors.

"Opportunities to engage with home-grown entrepreneurs will hopefully inspire them to push forward with their own ventures," she added.

The 16-week programme for the second cohort starts next month.

Madam Haneeza said she hoped the mentorship programme would help her get a clearer direction of how to grow her business.

"I wanted to pick the brains of experienced professionals and gain the knowledge and expertise needed to operate a clothing brand," she said. "And of course, it cannot hurt to be more visible in the local fashion industry."

Another participant in the programme's second edition is Binary Style, a local boutique brand that designs scarves and accessories inspired by Singapore's history and heritage.

Their scarves, which draw inspiration from things ranging from colourful flora to illustrations of Chinatown and Kampong Glam, are sold in stores such as The Fullerton Shop and Metro.

The founders of Binary Style, 46-year-old twin sisters Santhi and Sari Tunas, aspire to expand their business into a clothing line.

"Our customers' feedback shows a strong interest in the creation of Binary Style's clothing line and we feel that joining TBFI would be the perfect starting point," said Ms Santhi, when asked what they hoped to gain from the scheme.

Said Ms Sari: "We look forward to working alongside other incubatees, to grow together, exchange ideas and perhaps form collaborations."