First ever South-east Asian Sneaker Conference coming to Singapore in June

SINGAPORE - Sneakerheads in Singapore can rejoice, the inaugural South-east Asian Sneaker Conference will be hitting our shores in June this year.

Sneaker Con is the world's premier event for sneaker enthusiasts to buy, sell, and trade their shoe collections. Its South-east Asian conference, presented by JD Sports and supported by Singapore Tourism Board (STB), is expected to be the world's biggest sneaker conference to date, with an expected attendance of 30,000 guests and over 180 vendors.

Sean Wotherspoon, the designer of one of 2018's most popular sneakers, the Nike Air Max 1/97, has been named the official artistic director of the event, and will be selling his official merchandise at the event. The merchandise, designed by Wotherspoon himself, will range from T-shirts to swimming trunsks.

Highlights of Sneaker Con include the Marketplace, where visitors can buy exclusive collaborations and prized shoes from resellers and small stores.

Visitors will also get a chance to show off their artistic flair at the Ace of Customs contest, where participants have to customise the same shoe under a common theme. There will also be panel discussions where attendees can engage key opinion leaders, international designers, and business owners in the sneaker industry.

Urban planner Joel Koh, 29, who plans to attend Sneaker Con, says: "The biggest pull factor for sneaker events is the community. You meet a lot of people who share the same interest."

He is most looking forward to hunting for rare sneakers and meeting personalities like Wotherspoon.

The event will be held at Marina Bay Sands Exhibition Halls E and F from June 20 to June 21 (Saturday to Sunday). Tickets are priced at $ 52 and are valid for the full day, with multiple entries allowed.

Tickets are now on sale from Sneaker Con's website.