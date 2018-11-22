Cartier reopening at Ion Orchard

SINGAPORE - French luxury label Cartier is reopening its doors at Ion Orchard mall on Saturday (Nov 24), after an extensive six-month remodelling job.

Now the brand's flagship store in Singapore and its biggest boutique here, the former duplex is a three-storey 688 sq m affair. The third floor is an ultra -exclusive Le Salon Cartier catering to clients who are after a bespoke experience.

The person tasked with the transformation is Bruno Moinard, a French artist, designer, scenographer, painter and photographer.

The decor boasts Singapore cultural themes executed with French flair including a 20m-long glass facade featuring palm trees and raindrops against a gold undulating background.

Mr Jérôme Metzger, Cartier's regional managing director for Southeast Asia and Oceania, says: "The interior of the boutique incorporates myriad decorations inspired by Singapore - a testament to Cartier paying homage to the city it is in."

For example, a specially commissioned sculpted piece of work is installed between the first and second floors to reflect the Garden City theme. It features a Cartier panther, nestling between local fauna and flora, carved in bas relief on a plaster panel.

Cartier is pulling out all the stops to commemorate the opening of its store.

This includes a 14-metre tall red and gold ferris wheel - adorned with with 2,688 light bulbs - installed just outside the Ion.

It will also be staging a special exhibition Cartier, Icon of Style featuring some of the most historic pieces from the 171-year-old brand.

Open to the public, the exhibition includes a snake necklace owned by the late Maria Felix, described as the most beautiful face in the history of Mexican cinema, as well as a panther bangle which once belonged to the late fashion model Nina Dyer, who was married to the late Prince Sadruddin Aga Khan, a former United Nations high commissioner for refugees (UNHCR).

Cartier will celebrate the opening of the store with a big bash on Fri, Nov 23. Besides South Korean singer/actor Rain, celebrities who will be walking down the red carpet will include actress Zoe Tay as well husband and wife celebrity couple Christopher Lee and Fann Wong.