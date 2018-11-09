Burberry says new designer is delivering the buzz

BRITAIN (REUTERS) Burberry says its new designer is delivering the buzz it needs for a turnaround.

These among the first works for the company by Riccardo Tisci.

His debut collection for the British brand was well received by fashion bloggers now it might please the firm's accountants too.

First-half earnings down a little to US$1.6 billion (S$2.2 billion), but still beating forecasts.

Burberry is getting an overhaul as it tries to catch faster-growing rivals like Gucci.

Chief executive Mario Gobetti is taking it further upmarket with higher-priced goods.

The brand will also update its offerings every month, instead of quarterly. A new logo was also unveiled in August.

Tisci was formerly the top designer at Givenchy.

He leads the life you would expect of a fashion guru, designing for the likes of Madonna and hanging out with supermodels on the red carpet.

Now Burberry hopes he can bring a little star power to its turnaround plans too.

