Acid reign

Kenneth Goh (left).
Kenneth Goh (left).PHOTOS: HARPER’S BAZAAR
English fashion designer Stella McCartney opted for an oversized skirt suit with splashes of colour for that perfect blend of playful and practical.
Sneakers, $229, Onitsuka Tiger
Jacket, $412, CLOSED at Farfetch
T-shirt, $27.95, H&M x P.E Nation
Bag, $75.90, Charles & Keith.
Jeans, $69.90, Zara
Sunglasses, Ray-Ban
Published
5 min ago
Deputy Life Editor
kimhoh@sph.com.sg

Acid wash denim - the 1980s staple - is back in the spotlight, but without the punk-rock vibes of yesteryear.

French luxury house Pierre Balmain kept the denim's bleached blue roots and elevated it through a crisp pantsuit silhouette with strong shoulders and a nipped waist.

English fashion designer Stella McCartney opted for an oversized skirt suit with splashes of colour for that perfect blend of playful and practical.

Add a youthful spin by teaming yours with sneakers, a cute hat and rose-tinted lenses.

Fashion aficionado, celebrated style maven and editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar Singapore, Kenneth Goh, gives you his tips and tricks to get you looking and feeling fabulous.

• The article first appeared in Harper's Bazaar Singapore, which is published by SPH Magazines. For more fashion, beauty and lifestyle news, get a copy of Harper's Bazaar, download the digital edition from Magzter or go to www.harpersbazaar.com.sg

How to work acid denim into your daily wardrobe

1 Pick pale denim washes to ease into this trend and keep to just one item for the entire look. Pair with simpler plain coloured pieces (such as a white T-shirt) to keep the look fresh.

2 Tie-dye is an easy way to get the acid wash look without the heaviness of denim. An oversized tie-dye T-shirt works a treat for the weekend when worn with wide palazzo trousers in beige or white.

3 Elevate the look with a bucket bag or even a string of pearls to make the outfit chic and sharp.

4 Only the very young (read: under 25-year-olds) should attempt the brighter acid washes in red, yellow or green. A safer route? Keep to all shades of indigo.

5 A pair of 1970s rose-tinted shades helps to give you the appearance of a flower child. It is just the thing to recall those halcyon days of youth.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 03, 2020, with the headline 'Acid reign'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

