Fans get creative in paying tribute to comic book legend Stan Lee

Fans from around the world have banded together online to remember comic book legend Stan Lee, who died on Monday (Nov 12) at the age of 95.

Lee was the writer and editor behind Marvel Comics superheroes such as Spider-Man, Iron Man and the Hulk, and some artists have memorialised Lee as part of the Marvel universe through their art.

A few of them depict Lee's band of superhero creations looking sombre while bidding farewell to him.

American editorial cartoonist Andy Marlette on Tuesday tweeted an illustration of superheroes Black Panther, Thor, The Thing, Spider-Man, Iron Man and the Hulk solemnly carrying Lee's coffin.

Another drawing by Twitter user Douglas Fresh has other characters such as the Wolverine and Doctor Strange gathering before Lee's coffin, which is draped in American colours and inscribed with his trademark sign-off "Excelsior".

The Latin word, which means "ever upward", has long been Lee's catchphrase and is the title of his autobiography.

One of the more popular tribute art pieces shared online was by Californian comic and storyboard artist Charlotte Norris, 23, who offered a moving rendition of the cover of Death Of Spider-Man".

The original edition has a maskless Spider-Man walking into the afterlife with his arms around Uncle Ben, who says "You did good, kid".

In Norris' piece, Spider-Man is the one saying the words to Lee instead.

Many other pieces involve the web-slinging character, who is one of Lee's most iconic creations.

British illustrator Del Thorpe posted a caricature of a young boy drawing Spider-Man, along with the message: "Thank you Stan Lee & all the artists who inspired so many children to start drawing. RIP Stan Lee."

One of the first things I remember drawing was Spiderman. RIP Stan Lee #StanLeeForever #StanLee pic.twitter.com/aDKVnUhvG3 — Del Thorpe (@Delsdrawings) November 13, 2018

Another drawing by Taiwanese artist Jun Chiu makes reference to the ending of Avengers: Infinity War and shows Lee doodling at his desk as his hand starts to dissolve.

The accompanying caption reads: "Maybe we will forget many heroes, but we will always remember the man who created the heroes."