Zouk debunks rumour about Covid-19 positive student on its premises

SINGAPORE - Home-grown club Zouk says that a message circulating that a Covid-19 positive student was present on its premises last week is "unverified".

The message seen by The Straits Times alleges that a student who had returned from an exchange programme and been placed on stay-home notice, had sneaked out to the club in Clarke Quay before testing positive, resulting in a "whole section of Zouk (being) quarantined".

In a March 25 press statement, Zouk said: "To date, Zouk and our employees have neither been issued a quarantine order, nor received any notice from our health and government authorities on such an incident."

They added that the issue has since been escalated to various authorities such as the Ministry of Health, the Singapore Police Force and Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) office.

Zouk will close the club from Thursday (March 26), in line with the latest regulations by the Government that all entertainment venues such as night clubs, discos, karaoke outlets, cinemas and theatres will have to close from March 26 at 11.59pm until April 30.

Gatherings outside school and work will also be limited to a maximum of 10 people, as part of the latest wave of sweeping regulations after the number of cases in Singapore more than doubled in the past week, from 266 to a total of 558 currently.