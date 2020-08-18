YouTuber and deejay Dee Kosh under investigation for alleged sexual harassment of teenage boys

SINGAPORE - YouTuber and deejay Dee Kosh, whose real name is Darryl Ian Koshy, has apologised for texting a 15-year-old minor in a "problematic" and "inappropriate" way.

Several police reports have been filed against him following a series of sexual harassment allegations levelled against him over the weekend by alleged victims, mostly young men, on Instagram and Twitter.

"I now admit that there is truth to some of the things which are being said now, and I am sorry to the people I have hurt in the process," the 32-year-old wrote on Instagram on Monday evening (Aug 17).

He backtracked on an earlier statement last Saturday, where he denied that he had sexual relations with a minor, saying he would take "necessary steps to clear this all up". Subsequently, he engaged a lawyer who issued a cease-and-desist letter to an alleged victim, who then took down the posts.

Among the accusations were that the YouTuber had solicited nude pictures and offered money to minors in return for sexual favours. Several people also claimed that he approached them under the guise of recruitment, and posted screenshots of conversations with him on Telegram and Instagram direct messages.

At least five alleged victims have posted these conversations online.

In particular, screenshots of Dee Kosh's conversation with the 15-year-old went viral. Addressing those, he wrote: "My tone was questionable, but there was absolutely no intent to groom him. Let me state categorically that I did not ever have any sexual relations with him or any minor."

He added: "To me, it was a friendly conversation which was cheeky and inappropriate, but I did not take it any further."

Dee Kosh also denied that he looked for paid sex on dating apps or that used his talent management business to solicit sex.

The Straits Times has sent queries to Dee Kosh.

Local radio station Power 98 FM, where he hosts weekday night shows, issued a statement on Monday to say that he is currently on leave and that the station "does not tolerate any form of harassment".

Dee Kosh, who first made a name for himself with parody music videos and has won notice for his stand-up comedy, has more than 380,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.