Yanxi Palace actress Wu Jinyan in JJ Lin's new music video

You can soon catch Story Of Yanxi Palace star Wu Jinyan not just in the upcoming spin-off to the hit drama, but also in home-grown singer JJ Lin's new music video.

The 29-year-old Chinese actress plays a rabbit spirit who saves Lin, 38, out of gratitude but leaves without bidding farewell, Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao reported.

The music video then jumps to the present, with Lin standing in front of an ancient painting showing the rabbit spirit's story. Wu appears silently beside him as they look at the painting together, signifying that they are fated to meet again in the present.

Lin said he had asked Wu to be the female lead as he felt that her eyes could tell stories and reflect the character's inner feelings. She also dances, draws and cries in the music video.

"I have to thank her for conveying the feelings that could not be expressed by the lyrics through her acting," Lin said.

A lyric video of the song, The Story Of Us, has already garnered 4.4 million views on YouTube since it was launched in September.

Lin said his intuition was that Wu was the most suitable candidate for the music video as his new song combines both Chinese and western elements - from musical instruments such as piano, violin, guzheng and erhu.

Wu, who reprises her role as consort Wei Yingluo in Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures, a spin-off from the hit drama, agreed to his request even though she was filming a new show.

"I have liked JJ Lin's songs for a long time as I am his fan," she said. "I am very happy to take part in this shooting and it is also my first time shooting an MV."

Lin's music video will go online at 6pm today, while Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures is available on Netflix.