Yang, Tsai, Pan meet... without Lo?

TAIPEI • They are some of the biggest names in Taiwan's show business and fans got excited when Rainie Yang posted photos of dinner with fellow singers Wilber Pan and Jolin Tsai. "Having dinner with my elder brother and elder sister. Thanks to Handsome Pan for the treat," Yang, 35, wrote on social media on Sunday, along with photos with Tsai and Pan, both 39.

Some fans remarked that the photos evoked memories of the stars' younger days, such as when Tsai wowed fans with songs such as Magic (2003), 36 Tricks Of Love (2004) and Dancing Diva (2006).

Meanwhile, Pan shot to prominence with songs such as Gecko Stroll (2002) and Wu Ha (2004); and Yang with songs like Ambiguous (2005) and Magic Door (2007).

However, some fans noted Taiwanese singer-host Show Lo was not seen in the photos with the trio. Pan had taken a similar photo with Lo, Tsai and Yang in 2015.

Lo has not been seen in public since his ex-girlfriend, Chinese Internet celebrity Grace Chow, accused him of cheating on her late last month. Last Saturday, reporters staked out his home in Taipei, hoping he would appear in public at the end of the 14-day stay-home period after his return from China. Last Wednesday, Lo put up a 7,000-word post online, detailing his relationship with Chow and apologising to her once more.