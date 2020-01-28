Wuhan virus: Filming for Donnie Yen's latest movie suspended; Chinese filming locations announce closures

The release of Enter The Fat Dragon, Donnie Yen's new movie, was not affected by the Wuhan virus, but work on a new movie that the Hong Kong action star is acting in has been suspended due to the outbreak.

Filming for the new movie, whose English title literally translates as Polar Rescue, was originally slated to re-start on Monday (Jan 27) after a break for Chinese New Year, but has now been postponed to November.

Polar Rescue began filming in December at Changbai Mountain in north-eastern China. As the movie involves several snow scenes, filming has to be delayed to late this year if it cannot be done in February or March.

Hong Kong's Oriental Daily News estimated that the movie's investors will suffer losses of at least HK$10 million (S$1.75 million) due to the delay,which is also expected to affect about 300 crew members and 500 temporary actors.

Meanwhile, several filming locations in China have also announced closures as a result of the virus outbreak, including Hengdian World Studios in Zhejiang province, where many of the country's largest film sets are located, Wuxi Movie and Television City in Jiangsu province and Xiangshan Film and Television Town in Zhejiang.

Several prominent Chinese TV serials have been affected by these closures, including Like A Flowing River 2, starring Wang Kai and Dong Zijian; Thank You Doctor, starring Yang Mi and Bai Yu; Legend Of Fei, starring Zhao Liying and Wang Yibo; and Legacy, starring Qin Lan and Wu Jinyan.