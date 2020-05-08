Winter Sonata actress Choi Ji-woo hints that she is due to give birth to a baby girl

South Korean actress Choi Ji-woo has hinted that she is due to give birth to a baby girl in May.

The 44-year-old actress posted on her fan club website a recent photo of herself wearing a white dress and a flower crown, and carrying a baby balloon with the words "baby girl" below it. Her baby bump is visible in the photo.

Choi, who shot to fame in the romantic TV serial Winter Sonata (2002), also posted a handwritten letter to her fans.

She disclosed that the photo was taken in front of her house, and there were two more weeks to her due date.

She added that she has found a greater level of respect for all mothers since her pregnancy, especially as she is getting pregnant at an older age and during the coronavirus pandemic.

She also hopes to be a role model for mothers who give birth later in life.

Choi became a trending topic in South Korea after her post, with some fans commenting that she does not look her age and still looks pretty.

Known for her roles in many TV series including Stairway To Heaven (2003) and The Suspicious Housekeeper (2013), the actress surprised her fans in March 2018 when she announced her marriage to her boyfriend who is is nine years younger than her and not from the entertainment industry.

She recently appeared in popular series Crash Landing on You, making a cameo appearance as herself meeting a North Korean fan.