White Label Records & Bar on Ann Siang Road closes

SINGAPORE - Record store and bar White Label Records on Ann Siang Road announced on Monday (June 15) that it will be closing its doors in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Best known for its live music events, vinyl sales and trivia quiz nights, White Label was opened in 2018by audiophiles Sharon Seet, Kurt Loy and Darren Tan, who built a loyal community following among music fans.

In updates on its Facebook and Instagram pages, White Label said it had "initially planned to re-open". But it has since decided to focus on revamping its livestreaming platform Singapore Community Radio, and music news platform Vinyl of the Day instead.

The status update added: "Music and the Arts are essential to our company's values, and we hope to be a part of history in the making, when the average Singaporean will see these are essential roles in any society."

While the pandemic has halted operations for live music venues, both locally and worldwide, it may not be the end of the road for White Label.

"This is not all goodbye for the White Label concept, and we'll definitely look into bringing it back to life again down the road when the situation is under control and regulations are eased."

In its short two-year stint along a stretch of road better known for restaurants and watering holes, White Label has played host to an eclectic array of music acts including influential British DJ Gilles Peterson, who played an impromptu set at the store in 2018, as well as Singaporean singer Charlie Lim, who held the launch for his CHECK-HOOK remix album at the venue.