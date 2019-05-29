Welsh band Feeder to perform in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Welsh rock band Feeder is set to perform at The Pavilion @ Far East Square on Sept 14.

Best known for songs such as Buck Rogers from their third album Echo Park (2001) and Just A Day from compilation release Picture Of Perfect Youth (2001), the band is expected to release their 10th album, Tallulah, in August 2019.

Formed in 1994, they released debut EP Two Colours the following year. The current line-up comprises frontman Grant Nicholas and bassist Taka Hirose.

The band has six Top 10 albums in the British charts, including 2016's All Bright Electric, and won Best British Live Act (2001) and Best British Band (2003) at British music magazine Kerrang!'s annual awards show.

Tickets at $118 go on sale on June 1, 10am, through Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555).