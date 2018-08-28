'Weird Al' Yankovic honoured with Hollywood star

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Grammy-winning song parody specialist "Weird Al" Yankovic was honoured in Los Angeles on Monday (Aug 27) with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Yankovic, who has scored hits over the past 30 years with parodies such as Like A Surgeon (Madonna's Like A Virgin) and Amish Paradise (Coolio's Gangsta's Paradise), joked about his star being vandalised like that of US President Donald Trump.

"By the way I am sorry I even have to say this, I don't want to even have to ask this but please, please don't pickaxe my star, ok guys? I mean I know it's all the rage these days but that's not cool," joked Yankovic.

"Just please don't do that unless at some point in the future I do something unfathomably monsterous and evil, in which case sure, fine, go ahead," added Yankovic, whose star ceremony was funded by his fans.

"I want to sincerely thank all of the generous fans who took out second mortgages on their homes and subsisted on nothing but ramen noodles for years and years just so I could be standing before you here today," said Yankovic.

Radio disc jockey Dr. Demento and actor Thomas Lennon turned out to support Yankovic at the ceremony on Los Angeles' Hollywood Boulevard.

Yankovic scored his first number 1 on the weekly US Billboard 200 album chart in 2014 with his parody album Mandatory Fun and won a grammy in 2003 for best comedy album for Poodle Hat, the first comedy album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.



"Weird Al" Yankovic poses with his star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, on Aug 27, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



Other releases include 2006's gold-certified Straight Outta Lynwood, which reached No. 10 on the Billboard 200. In addition to the music, Yankovic has also written children's books.