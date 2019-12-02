Want to own parking ticket issued to former Beatle Ringo Starr? It is up for auction

Looking for a unique Christmas gift?

Two upcoming auctions may just offer the perfect surprise on Dec 25 for the recipient if he is a fan of John Lennon, Ringo Starr or Elton John.

Lennon's trademark round sunglasses and a parking ticket issued on April 25, 1969 to fellow Beatle Starr - for a traffic offence - are up for auction online between Dec 6 and 13.

The two items come from Mr Alan Herring, a driver for the Fab Four.

The eyewear has defects but he told AFP that Lennon had told him not to fix them after the driver volunteered to get repairs done.

For fans of John, there is a chance to get hold of the original lyric manuscripts of landmark songs Candle In The Wind, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Bennie And The Jets and Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting.

The seller in the auction on Dec 9 is Ms Maxine Taupin, former wife of Bernie Taupin, John's longtime songwriter.

"I thought after 40 years of having these fabulous treasures and enjoying them that it was time to have somebody else enjoy them," she told Rolling Stone magazine.

"And with the fever-pitch interest in Elton, it's really the year of Elton John with the movie Rocketman and with his autobiography Me.

"I figured this was a good time."

Candle In The Wind, which John performed at Princess Diana's funeral in 1997, originally started with "Goodbye Marilyn Monroe" before the lyrics were changed to "Goodbye Norma Jean".

Norma Jeane Mortenson is actress Monroe's real name.