Voice actress Nana Mizuki getting married

TOKYO • Congratulations are in order for Nana Mizuki.

The Japanese voice actress and J-pop singer announced on her blog yesterday that she had registered her marriage with her long-time boyfriend, who is also from the music industry, on Monday.

She wrote in Japanese, "I apologise for making a private announcement during this difficult time", referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am 40 this year and made my singing debut 20 years ago. I was able to reflect on the past and have more opportunities to think about my future.

"I hope to cherish the calm daily life and have decided to register my marriage in July, as 'seven' sounds like my name Nana, which was given to me by my beloved father."

She urged her fans to continue supporting her and said she would continue to use her voice and music to entertain them.

Mizuki released Omoi, her first single under her name, in 2000. She went on to release 13 studio albums and has held close to 40 concert tours in the past 20 years.

She rose to prominence after voicing the character Fate Testarossa in the animated television series Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha (2004) and has had many Japanese dubbing roles in other shows.

They include the lead roles of Katniss Everdeen in Hollywood movie series Hunger Games (2012 to 2015) and Yuan Xiangqin in It Started With A Kiss (2006) and They Kiss Again (2008), the Taiwanese television adaptations of Japanese manga series Itazura Na Kiss.