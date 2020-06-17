View four short films inspired by Singaporeans affected during Covid-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE - Four short films inspired by true stories of Singaporeans who have demonstrated resilience and adaptability during the coronavirus pandemic have been released.

The Stronger Together films, commissioned by the Ministry Of Communications and Information (MCI), were launched last Saturday (June 13).

Each work highlights a section of the population affected by the pandemic and comes with information about government programmes relevant to that group's needs.

The characters in the films, which have dialogue in English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil, include Lisa, a recent graduate struggling to find a job; Lilin, a Singapore Airlines crew member who becomes a care ambassador in a hospital; Fadzuly, a private-hire car driver who has to deal with falling ridership; and Anand and Nisha, who find that walk-ins alone cannot support their restaurant's takeaway business during the circuit breaker period.

The four films are directed by local film-makers Royston Tan (the musical 881, 2007), Caleb Huang, Alvin Lee and He Shuming.

In a press release from MCI, Tan says: "We hope viewers will be heartened by these short films and never give up during this critical period."

The films were made during the circuit breaker period and "extensive precautions were taken to ensure the safety of crew and talent," according to the press release.

"Non-essential personnel participated in in the shoot remotely, while those on set had to follow strict social distancing and hygiene rules."

Ms Soffy Hariyanti, director, Campaigns and Production Department of MCI's Public Communications Division, says: "We are facing one of our toughest times as a nation, with many Singaporeans worrying about their lives and livelihoods. While there is significant government support aimed at saving jobs and supporting families, it is also the resilience and determination of our people that will help see us through this adversity.

"The films are inspired by true stories of Singaporeans, who embody these values and we hope they will provide encouragement to others in similar circumstances."

The films can be viewed online at:

From Support To Success:

From Grace To Grit

From Recovery To Resilience

From Chance To Compassion