Veteran Hong Kong actor Benz Hui to become an Yishun resident

SINGAPORE - Veteran actor Benz Hui is a familiar face to fans of Hong Kong drama serials. But he will soon become a familiar face in real life for Yishun residents.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Oct 21), Nee Soon GRC MP Lee Bee Wah posted a group photo with the Hong Kong actor, and said: "Guess which Hong Kong TVB star will be our resident soon?"

Ms Lee told The Straits Times that she was near Hui's home when she met him. The area is a private housing estate in Ms Lee's constituency.

"We are glad to have them in Singapore and in Yishun," said Ms Lee of Hui's family. She added that the Huis were very friendly during the meeting.

The news prompted some disbelief and excitement from netizens.

In a comment on the post, Facebook user Ivan Loh said: "Wow! Is this for real?"

Netizen Danny Chan said: "Omg!!! I grew up watching his drama!!!"

Hui, 69, has appeared in various movies and drama serials since he started his acting career in the 1970s. Notable projects he has acted in include crime drama Line Walker alongside Raymond Lam and Charmaine Sheh, and the movie Love Undercover starring Miriam Yeung and Daniel Wu.

In an interview last year with Chinese evening daily Shin Min Daily News, Hui told the newspaper that he has homes in Hong Kong and Singapore. He said then that his family frequently flies between both cities, and they visit Singapore whenever they have the time.

He also said that he liked the local environment, and thought that it is a good place to retire.

According to Shin Min, Hui met his wife in Singapore while working here in the 1980s. The couple's daughter was born in Singapore before the family moved to Hong Kong.