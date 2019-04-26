US singer Ava Max is on a mission to spread positivity through her music

SINGAPORE - Just like with her hit song, Sweet But Psycho, American pop singer Ava Max admits to having a split personality herself.

"Everyone has different sides to them, everyone has a duality," she tells the Straits Times in an interview at the JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach hotel.

The 25-year-old from Milwaukee was in town for a press tour and performed at Capital Zouk on Wednesday (April 24).

Max - whose ubiquitous hit, released in 2018, topped the charts in 17 countries - clarifies that the song's title is not meant to be literal.

The tune, she explains, is about dysfunctional relationships where one party is guilty of 'gaslighting', a form of manipulation where victims are made to doubt their sanity.

"Most people understand that (the term) psycho is redefined in the song. I am not calling people psycho," she says of the song, which has been a fixture in Apple Music and Spotify's local Top 10 charts from December 2018 to earlier this month (April).

"When you are in a relationship, you can become gaslighted into thinking that you are psycho because you are being passionate and the other person calls you psycho. I think, personally, when people start finding out what that is, that is when they can relate to the song."

She says that she is on a mission to spread messages of positivity and self-empowerment through her songs.

"All of us struggle with something and when you listen to an upbeat, positive song, it puts you in a better mood and therefore, your day is better.

"I think it's so important to put out music that is positive and upbeat and uplifting and that will help somebody, because I think bringing people together is the most important thing."

Like fellow female pop singers Bebe Rexha, Dua Lipa and Rita Ora, Max is of Albanian descent and comparisons between them have been inevitable.

But as she sings in her latest single, So Am I ("Do you ever feel like a misfit? / Everything inside you is dark and twisted / Oh, but it's okay to be different / 'Cause baby, so am I"), Max says she is all for individuality.

"I am such a misfit myself and I feel really different inside but then again, everybody is different. Everybody is unique and no one has to fit into this format that society wants to put us in."

The daughter of Albanian immigrants grew up in a musical household - her mother was an opera singer, her father played the piano, and her uncles played in bands.

As a child, she was into pop singers such as Britney Spears, but her mother was her biggest influence.

"My mum would wake me up in the morning singing opera and I would laugh with her," she says with a smile.

"She was kind of like my first inspiration and I would join local singing competitions around Virginia, where I grew up. And then it just expanded and I just wanted to do this for the rest of my life."

While Max has sang on tracks by electronic dance music artists such as Project 46 (Take Away The Pain, 2015) and Le Youth (Clap Your Hands, 2017), her big break came when she started working with Canadian record producer and songwriter Cirkut,who produced Sweet But Psycho.

"It's weird because when I made Sweet But Psycho with my friends, we never thought it would be what it is now. We just really wanted to make an upbeat, fun pop song and have pop make a comeback.

"So when it started going No. 1 in places, we couldn't believe it. It was incredible and I am still in disbelief."

Max is set to release her debut full-length album in the near future and says she is under no pressure to repeat the success of Sweet But Psycho, even if it means being labelled as a one-hit wonder.

"I am super grateful even if it's one song. It's a phenomenon and I just want to give people more positive messages through my music."