Ultra Singapore moved to MBS Expo and Convention Centre

SINGAPORE - The organisers of the annual dance music festival Ultra Singapore confirmed on Tuesday night (June 4) that the event will be moved indoors to Basement 2 of the Sands Expo and Convention Centre at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

They did not say why the venue was changed.

When asked whether those unhappy with the change will be able to receive a refund, the organisers told The Straits Times: “The change in venue is not a reason to not enjoy Ultra. We see this switch-up as an opportunity to provide a different and more immersive and intense experience with many plus points.”

In an earlier statement, an Ultra spokesman said: “The logistics of moving venue at such a late stage takes time and therefore we regret not having addressed our fans sooner.

“Rest assured the show goes on and event organisers are working tirelessly to deliver the Ultra experience we are renowned for.”

The annual two-day festival, scheduled for June 8 and 9 this weekend, is usually staged at the open field next to MBS Tower 1.

But festival goers were uncertain whether the event would be cancelled as construction of the festival venue and its three stages had not started on the field with less than a week to go.

Some with e-tickets indicating the new venue expressed disappointment with the switch to a smaller, indoor place.

Ultra's organisers said the event here will showcase "cutting-edge production, world-class visuals and of course, performances from top-ranked artists".

This year's edition, featuring international DJ acts such as Skrillex, Arxwell and Martin Garrix, is the fourth to be held here.

With the change to a smaller venue, the number of tickets left for sale are limited, the organisers said.

They added that all e-tickets, which are needed for festival goers to collect the wristbands that will grant them entry to the venue, would be sent out "in the coming hours".

Updated event details and information on wristband collection would be posted on the Ultra Singapore website by 9am on Wednesday, the statement said.