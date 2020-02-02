Two Lee Ang films - Brokeback Mountain and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon - in top 100 list

South Korean movie Parasite is flying the Asian flag high in Hollywood as it vies for Best Picture and Best Director honours at the Oscars on Feb 9.

But British movie magazine Empire has already tipped its hat to Asian cinema with several movies from the region represented in its list of 100 Greatest Movies of the 21st Century.

Taiwan director Lee Ang has two films in the mix, with Brokeback Mountain (2005) - which earned him an Oscar for Best Director - ranked at No. 54.

His wuxia effort, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), is at No. 90, with Empire noting that the movie made that particular martial arts genre "accessible to the contemporary Western audience, a genre which was largely the preserve of lower video store shelves on clumsily-dubbed fuzzy VHS tapes before 2000".

South Korean movie Oldboy (2003), whom director Quentin Tarantino has cited as one of his favourite films, is at No. 74, with the Park Chan-wook effort lauded by Empire for its gorgeous sets.

Hong Kong director's Wong Kar Wai's In The Mood For Love (2000), which occupies the 91st spot, is described as "an impeccably put-together mood piece where even the tiniest moments matter".

Japan's Spirited Away (2001) is the only animation film in the top 15, with Empire saying that it is "a bracing change of pace for a Western world raised on Disney movies".

Empire's top choice is Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), followed by The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001) and The Dark Knight (2008).