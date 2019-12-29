Twice singer Tzuyu has world's most beautiful face, BTS singer Jungkook is most handsome

French model Thylane Blondeau has been dethroned as the world's Most Beautiful Face.

The 18-year-old drops to the fourth spot in this year's list of 100 names compiled by TC Candler, with Taiwan-born singer Tzuyu of K-pop girl group Twice sitting pretty at No. 1.

TC Candler has rated the world's top male and female lookers since 1990.

The 20-year-old Tzuyu is followed by 18-year-old Israeli model Yael Shelbia in No. 2, and 22-year-old Thailand-born singer Lisa in No. 3.

Lisa is part of the successful Korean girl group Blackpink.

British actress Naomi Scott, 26, who stars in Aladdin (2019), completes the top 5 list.

In the Most Handsome Face ranking, actor Jason Momoa, 40, who starred in Aquaman (2018), has also lost his crown.

He is in the No. 5 spot in this year's survey that is topped by Jungkook, 22.

He is a singer in South Korean boyband BTS.

Swedish YouTuber Felix Kjellberg, 30, better-known as Pewdiepie, is in second spot while singer Shawn Mendes, 21, is in third.

Another BTS singer, 23-year-old V, is at No. 4.

Most beautiful face winners over the past 30 years include actresses Nicole Kidman, Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman.

The men's list, which started only in 2013, has seen actors Michael Fassbender and Michiel Huisman named as most handsome faces.

Tzuyu has turned more heads over the years.

She was placed third in 2017 and second last year.

Jungkook scaled the peak after he was ranked second last year.