SEOUL • The pandemic continues to put plans on pause. Changmin, a member of South Korean pop duo TVXQ, has pushed back his wedding.

Also known by his stage name Max Changmin, the 32-year-old was reported to be marrying his non-celebrity girlfriend.

He had announced the news in a handwritten letter to fans in June. TVXQ's management agency SM Entertainment also confirmed it in a statement.

However, the agency said yesterday that the wedding - originally scheduled to take place on Saturday next week - has been postponed.

The decision was made following a recent surge in Covid-19 cases in South Korea.

According to South Korean entertainment news portal Soompi, SM Entertainment cited "concerns over the spread of Covid-19" and said the singer is looking at a new date, "following discussions with (his and his fiancee's) families".

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 28, 2020, with the headline 'TVXQ's Changmin delays wedding'.
