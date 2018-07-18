TV series for Batwoman, DC Comics' first openly gay superhero, in the works

Batwoman, DC Comics' first openly gay superhero to get her own title, could soon be getting her own live-action television series.

Entertainment website Variety reports that American television network The CW is developing the series that, if picked up, would air in 2019.

The network had announced in May that the character will first appear in the annual superhero-series crossover next season that features other DC shows The Flash, Arrow, Legends Of Tomorrow and Supergirl.

Batwoman, alias Kathy Kane, made her comics debut in 1956 as a supporting character for one of DC's most popular heroes, Batman. In a bid to bring more diversity to its roster, DC launched a modern version of Batwoman, Kate Kane, in 2006 as a lesbian of Jewish descent.

The CW's synopsis of the show describes her as an "out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city's criminal resurgence".

None of the cast members have been named yet but the show will have Caroline Dries from The Vampire Diaries (2009 to 2017) and Smallville (2001 to 2011) as writer. DC Entertainment's former head, Geoff Johns, will be one of the executive producers of the show.