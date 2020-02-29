Train To Busan sequel confirms summer release

SEOUL • Peninsula, the sequel to hit zombie flick Train To Busan (2016), will be released this summer, distributor New said yesterday.

Although the company did not reveal the release date, the film may hit theatres in August.

Taking off from where the story ended in Train To Busan, the upcoming movie is expected to have the same setting as the first film, which saw passengers in a moving train facing off against zombies.

According to Yeon Sang-ho, the director of both films, Peninsula will take place four years after the zombie outbreak that devastated the Korean Peninsula and revolves around the survivors.

Yeon also directed the animated zombie film Seoul Station (2016), the prequel to Train To Busan.

Actor Gong Yoo was the star of Train To Busan, playing a father who sacrificed himself at the end to protect his daughter, played by Kim Su-an, after he was bitten by a zombie. The live-action movie also starred Ma Dong-seok, Jung Yu-mi and Kim Eui-sung.

The sequel will be fronted by Gang Dong-won and Lee Jung-hyun.

Train To Busan was a massive hit, breaking box-office records in South Korea. It drew more than 11.5 million cinemagoers, grossing US$83 million (S$115.7 million) domestically and about US$46 million internationally.

In Singapore, the movie was the top-performing Asian title in 2016, earning more than $4.4 million a month into its release.

