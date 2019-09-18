Top 10 acts to watch at F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2019

SINGAPORE - The music shows that are part of the annual Singapore Grand Prix have been some of the biggest concerts in the Singapore live music calendar and this year is no different, judging from the line-up of A-list stars from various genres.

The massive main stage at the Padang is expected to draw up to 65,000 music fans each night.

Here are the Top 10 acts to catch at the various stages within the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

FOR ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC FANS

SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA

Made up of three dance-music giants in their own right - Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso - the reunion of Swedish House Mafia was one of the most anticipated events in the EDM (electronic dance music) world last year.

The supergroup had split up in 2013 after a massively successful five-year run.

The trio last performed in Singapore at a sold-out gig at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2013, a show that was part of their "farewell" tour.

Where: Zone 4 Padang Stage

When: Sept 20, 10.15pm

Signature tunes: Don't You Worry Child (2012), Save The World (2011), One (Your Name) (2010)

FATBOY SLIM

A British dance-music icon, Norman Cook went from the bassist in indie band The Housemartins in the 1980s to one of the most successful DJ/producers in the 1990s as Fatboy Slim.

His seminal big-beat 1998 album, You've Come A Long Way, Baby, was a commercial and critical success that spawned both radio and club hits.

He won British Dance Act at the Brit Awards in 1999 and 2000, and a Best Music Video Grammy in 2002 for Weapon Of Choice.

Where/when: Zone 1 The Wharf Stage, Sept 21, 7.15pm and Zone 4 Padang Stage, Sept 22, 5.45pm

Signature tunes: Praise You, Right Here, Right Now and The Rockafeller Skank (all 1998)

DARKER THAN WAX - DARYL KNOWS, RAH AND WILLIAM J

Three DJ/producers from the stable of home-grown electronic music label Darker Than Wax will take on myriad styles.

Daryl Knows has a repertoire spanning disco, house and jazz; Rah taps anything from hip-hop and dub to drum and bass and future breaks; while William J's selection includes house, garage and disco.

Where: Zone 4 Waterside and Zone 4 Downtown

When: Sept 20, 21 and 22, various times. For details, go to singaporegp.sg/en/entertainment/2019-entertainment-line-up

FOR ALTERNATIVE ROCK FANS

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

With their distinctive fusion of punk rock and funk, and penchant for high-octane live shows, American quartet Red Hot Chili Peppers (left) rose from the underground Los Angeles scene in the 1980s to find commercial success worldwide with their breakthrough albums in the 1990s.

BOOK IT/ FORMULA ONE SINGAPORE AIRLINES SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX

WHERE: Marina Bay Street Circuit WHEN: Sept 20 to Sept 22, various times ADMISSION: From $38 for single-day, wheelchair- accessible platforms and $98 for single-day grandstands and walkabout. Go to www.singaporegp.sg

Formed in 1983, the current line-up is made up of singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer.

The band released their self-titled debut in 1984 and their most recent and 11th album, The Getaway, in 2016.

The band have won multiple awards, including six Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.

They last performed in Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2002.

Where: Zone 4 Padang Stage

When: Sept 22, 10pm

Signature tunes: Give It Away (1991), Under The Bridge (1991) and Californication (1999)

MUSE

British trio Muse (above) are known for their visually spectacular live shows and anthemic alternative rock singalongs.

Comprising singer, guitarist and keyboardist Matt Bellamy, bassist Chris Wolstenholme and drummer Dominic Howard, the band have also amassed a string of accolades, including two Grammy Awards and two Brit Awards.

Formed in 1994, they have released eight albums, including their most recent one, Simulation Theory, last year.

Where: Zone 4 Padang Stage

When: Sept 21, 10.15pm

Signature tunes: Plug In Baby (2001), Time Is Running Out (2003) and Starlight (2006)

GWEN STEFANI

American singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani (left) first found fame as the singer for ska-pop band No Doubt in the 1990s, but she has since built quite a music career as a solo artist.

She also has a high-profile gig as a judge and coach on several seasons of the ongoing reality television singing show The Voice.

The three-time Grammy winner released her debut solo album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby. in 2004 and her fourth and most recent work, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, in 2017.

She played a solo show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2007 and fronted No Doubt's Singapore concerts in 1997, 2002 and 2009.

Where: Zone 4 Padang Stage

When: Sept 21, 7.45pm

Signature tunes: Hollaback Girl (2004) , What You Waiting For? (2004) and Rich Girl (2004)

TEXAS

Fronted by singer-songwriter Sharleen Spiteri (above), Scottish pop-rock band Texas made their name with their debut album Southside in 1989.

The band came into the limelight again with fourth album White On Blonde (1997) and follow-up The Hush (1999), both of which went to No. 1 on the British charts.

They released their ninth and most recent album, Jump On Board, in 2017.

Where: Zone 1 Sunset Stage

When: Sept 22, 6.55pm

Signature tunes: I Don't Want A Lover (1989), Black Eyed Boy (1987) and Say What You Want (1997)

EMONIGHTSG

The emo rock anthems of the 2000s get a new lease of life in the sets by home-grown DJ trio Emonightsg.

Known for drawing a rabid fan base eager to party, the trio's eclectic setlists also span genres such as pop punk, grunge and indie.

Where: Zone 3 Uptown and Zone 4 Downtown

When: Sept 20, Sept 21 and Sept 22, various times. For details, go to str.sg/JoQb

FOR FILM SOUNDTRACK FANS

HANS ZIMMER

German film score composer Hans Zimmer is responsible for the music found in some of Hollywood's most loved blockbusters.

These range from the two editions of animated favourite The Lion King (1994 and 2019) and mind-bending thriller Inception (2010) to the Batman trilogy (2005, 2008 and 2012) and historical epic Gladiator (2000).

The Oscar winner will bring his music to life in a concert that is part of his The World Of Hans Zimmer - A Symphonic Celebration world tour.

Where: Zone 1 The Wharf Stage

When: Sept 22, 6pm

FOR REGGAE FANS

TOOTS AND THE MAYTALS

Toots And The Maytals are Jamaican legends and are one of the pioneers who helped put the genres of reggae, ska and rocksteady on the world map.

Led by 77-year-old Toots Hibbert (above), the original trio first formed in Kingston in 1962 and are credited with naming the reggae music genre with their 1968 song, Do The Reggay.

Where/when: Zone 1 The Wharf Stage Zone, Sept 20, 7.30pm, and Zone 4 Esplanade Outdoor Theatre, Sept 22, 7.05pm

Signature tunes: 54-46 That's My Number (1968), Pressure Drop (1970) and Monkey Man (1969)