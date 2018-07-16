Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg to appear on Running Man

Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill will appear on an episode of South Korean variety show Running Man next Sunday (July 22). A 20-second teaser confirming their participation was released yesterday by TV channel SBS and is being shared on social media.

They will be joined by British actor Simon Pegg, their co-star in Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which opens later this month.

The actors are visiting South Korea to promote the sixth instalment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, where secret agents take on seemingly insurmountable challenges around the world to save the day.

On Running Man, they will have to compete in games at various locations in order to win the day.

The long-running variety show which first aired in 2010 has an international following. Running Man has hosted several celebrity guests, often K-pop idols. In 2013, Jackie Chan became the first major foreign star on the show.