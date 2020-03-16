Timberlake called out for rude behaviour

Justin Timberlake has been criticised on social media after an interview of the 39-year-old singer with African-American pop star SZA and rapper Anderson .Paak on the talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, began circulating online.

In the clip, Timberlake, SZA and Paak were promoting the new animated musical comedy, Trolls World Tour, and host DeGeneres brought out a Rolling Stone magazine which had SZA on the cover.

The 29-year-old was wearing a bikini top and baggy pants on the cover and DeGeneres asked: "Was it hot?"

Laughing, SZA answered the question, but Timberlake talked over her, saying: "Oh, sis. What are you doing to them, sis?"

SZA explained that the theme for the shoot was lace and leather and she had wanted to wear baggy pants and so the bikini top was a compromise.

Before she could finish speaking, Timberlake cut in again with a fake accent, saying: "Sometimes you gotta let them know I've been working out. I've been in the gym."

Twitter users quickly called out his behaviour and took issue with his use of a "black" accent.