Tickets for Avengers: Endgame on sale from April 10

SINGAPORE - Marvel superhero film fans, get ready: Tickets for the year's biggest movie, Avengers: Endgame will go on sale from Wednesday morning (April 10).

In addition to creating collectable snack packs for the movie, which is expected to break box office records for the year - if not for several years - the blockbuster's extra long run time of three hours has vendors expecting higher snack sales.

At least one cinema chain, Cathay Cineplexes, has created an extra large "survivor pack" to avoid the need for a snack run mid-way.

Shaw Theatres will also launch its new IMAX hall at Jewel Changi Airport with the film.

A spokesman for Golden Village (GV), Singapore's largest cinema chain, says that Avengers: Endgame, the second and closing part of a story begun in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) is "one the most anticipated films to be released in 2019".

"We've received numerous public inquiries about advance sales for the film in the past month," she says.

GV, like the other chains, will not be offering any sneak or advance screenings for the public and, like others, it will apply standard ticket prices.

GV's deals include a package for its Gold Class premium halls. For $62, ticketholders will get a pair of tickets, two servings of crispy wings, french fries, garden salad and drinks.

Cathay Cineplexes will offer an Avengers: Endgame snack combo at $14.90, which includes a medium popcorn and a drink in a collectable character cup with the choice of an Iron Man, Captain America or Thanos image.

In addition to screening the film in premium and regular halls, Shaw Theatres is banking on its larger-format IMAX technology to draw fans.

A spokesman says: "Avengers: Endgame is the second Hollywood film to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras."

"This means that exclusively in IMAX theatres, Avengers: Endgame will be presented with up to 26 per cent more picture than standard theatres, for a truly immersive experience."

The chain will screen the film in IMAX at Shaw Theatres Lido, JCube, Waterway Point and at the new cineplex at Jewel.

All cinema chains are expected to start screenings of the movie on the morning of April 24.