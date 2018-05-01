Thousands turn out in Hollywood for boy band 'Nsync

HOLLYWOOD (REUTERS) - Screaming fans greeted former boy band 'NSync on Monday (April 30) just like it was the turn of the last century as the group that helped catapult Justin Timberlake to stardom was honoured with their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Timberlake reunited with Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick along Hollywood Boulevard for the unveiling of the emblematic terrazzo and brass star that is one of the city's major tourist attractions.

"We're really a family," Timberlake, 37, said, addressing the crowd. "I don't really think I could put into words how much the four of you mean to me. ... I just love all of you so much."

One of the most successful groups of the teen pop era that also launched the careers of Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, 'NSync was greeted with adoring screams and a spontaneous sing-a-long to hit Tearin' Up My Heart. The band's second album, 2000's No Strings Attached, held the US record for first week sales with 2.41 million for 15 years.

Spectators chanted "reunite" and "sing" during the ceremony.

'NSync last released an album of new music in 2001 and performed together full time in 2002. They last performed together at the 2013 MTV Music Video Awards.

The group, founded in Orlando in 1995, has sold more than 40 million records worldwide.