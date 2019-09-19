Thor actor Chris Hemsworth in town for F1 race

SINGAPORE - You may just bump into the God of Thunder himself at the Formula One race this weekend as race cars thunder by.

Chris Hemsworth, who played Thor in the Marvel films, posted on Instagram Stories on Wednesday (Sept 18) showing that he is currently in town for the Singapore Grand Prix.

In the video clips posted on Thursday, Hemsworth was seen being stopped by fans for selfies or photos while walking along the Infinity Pool walkway at Marina Bay Sands. The 36-year-old Australian, who was recently seen in Avengers: Endgame and Men In Black: International, sportingly obliged to the requests.

In the clips, Hemsworth’s personal trainer Luke Zocchi also joined in the fun by posing and pretending to be taking selfies with the actor.

Hemsworth will be reprising the role of Thor in the fourth Thor movie, Thor: Love And Thunder, which is scheduled to be released on Nov 5, 2021.