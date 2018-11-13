Theft of John Lennon's possessions: Man to stand trial in Germany

BERLIN - German prosecutors on Monday charged a 59-year-old man for the theft of numerous objects, including diaries, from the estate of the late Beatle John Lennon.

The accused, identified as Erhan G., will face trial over charges of theft and fraud.

He is accused of having received money in 2014 from an auction house for the items that had been stolen from the New York apartment of Lennon's widow Yoko Ono.

He was arrested in Berlin last year.

At the time, prosecutors said he had "given a broad confession".

Beside Lennon's diaries, police last year recovered from the bankrupt Berlin auction house letters, postcards, drawings, a live recording of a Beatles concert and the musician's glasses.

The objects were allegedly stolen by Ono's driver in 2006.

The driver, Koral Karsan, lives in Turkey and German police have been unable to detain him.

He worked for Ono from 1995 to 2006. He had spent 60 days in jail in 2007 in the United States for trying to blackmail her.

Prosecutors did not say how G. obtained the stolen objects from Karsan.

Along with Paul McCartney, Lennon wrote some of the Fab Four's biggest hits before the band split in 1970.