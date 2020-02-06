The shows will go on

Some K-pop and Mandopop fans might have been disappointed by the concert cancellations and postponements due to the coronavirus outbreak, but most pop and rock shows are still scheduled to go on for now.

In fact, the past few days have seen at least two new gig announcements - the return of jazz music festival Sing Jazz at Marina Bay Sands' Event Plaza from April 3 to 5 as well as a concert by British pop singer HRVY at *Scape on May 11.

Still, concert organisers are taking steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that originated in Wuhan.

The seventh edition of annual music festival Garden Beats, set to take place at Fort Canning Park on Feb 29, will feature eight hygiene stations spread across the festival grounds. These stations will have anti-bacterial wipes, anti-bacterial foam and waste disposal cans.

A spokesman for Garden Beats Festival, which has seen a 15 per cent rise in ticket sales compared with the same time last year, adds: "If circumstances elevate to the point where more extreme measures must be taken, we will assemble temperature-measuring stations, where each festivalgoer must have his temperature taken prior to entering the festival grounds.

"As required in every festival this size, Garden Beats will deploy an ambulance and two first-aid tents with four stationed, trained medical officers at the ready."

Mr Dan Gordon, director of HRVY's show organiser Now/Live, says the company will share precautionary measures outlined by the Ministry of Health to concertgoers, such as good personal hygiene practices.

"We don't think it will have an effect (on our show) as things currently stand and we're hoping that the outbreak will be further or fully contained by then."

Some concerts, such as American pop punk band Green Day's return to Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 8, are already sold out. Other sold-out shows include British grime star Stormzy at Zouk on March 21 and Australian singer and songwriter Ruel at *Scape on March 8.

Fans can also expect new music festivals to make their debut this year. One of them, Hydeout, looks set to be one of Singapore's most ambitious music festivals in recent times, with pop, hip-hop and dance music stars performing on two stages at The Meadow at Gardens by the Bay over two weekends - April 10 to 11 and April 17 to 18.

The line-up includes popular rappers A$AP Rocky and Gucci Mane, electronic acts DJ Snake, Martin Garrix and Nicky Romero, pop singer Rita Ora and Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin.

Its organisers said in a statement dated yesterday that they are "monitoring the situation closely and will continue to act on advice from the relevant authorities and adopt precautionary measures in line with prevention efforts".

Another new festival is One Love Asia Festival at Bayfront Event Space on May 1 and 2, with a top-notch Mandopop line-up that includes home-grown stars Stefanie Sun and Tanya Chua.

Organisers IMC Live Global are expecting the two-day event to draw 25,000 to 30,000 fans.

To date, five concerts in Singapore have been cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, including those by Hong Kong singer Miriam Yeung and K-pop acts Taeyeon and Got7.

Concertgoer Amalu J. Ahmad, who is planning to go to Garden Beats, says he is not too worried about the spread of the coronavirus at gigs as he believes that music fans here are disciplined enough to avoid concerts if they are unwell.

The 29-year-old assistant station manager adds that he will still take precautionary measures.

"I'll take along hand sanitiser and a surgical mask, just in case I need them.

"And of course, keep myself fit."



1. ONE LOVE ASIA FESTIVAL

Who: This new two-day music and lifestyle festival brings together home-grown, regional and international music acts.

The star-studded line-up includes Singaporean Mandopop stars Stefanie Sun (above) and Tanya Chua, Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai, Chinese singer Joker Xue, Taiwanese singer and S.H.E member Hebe Tien, Taiwanese singer Show Lo, Taiwanese indie band EggPlantEgg and South Korean singer BoA.

Also performing are American pop-rock band Goo Goo Dolls and American singer Greyson Chance.

Where: Bayfront Event Space, 12A Bayfront Avenue

When: May 1 and 2, 2pm

Admission: From $88 from oneloveasiafestival.com



2. A-HA HUNTING HIGH AND LOW

Who: 1980s pop icons A-ha, best known for some of the decade's biggest hits, such as Take On Me (1984) and Stay On These Roads (1988), are playing their first gig in Singapore. The concert will be followed by a special outing of Zouk's famous Mambo Jambo retro party.

Where: Singapore Turf Club @ Kranji, 1 Turf Club Avenue

When: March 21, 7.30pm

Admission: From $148 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)



3. TONY HADLEY LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Who: Tony Hadley is the former singer of English new wave group Spandau Ballet and is the famous voice behind huge 1980s hits such as True (1983), Gold (1983) and Through The Barricades (1986).

Where: The Theatre at Mediacorp, 1 Stars Avenue

When: Feb 16, 8pm

Admission: From $128 from Sistic



4. JIMMY EAT WORLD LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Who: American alternative rock band Jimmy Eat World broke into the mainstream with emo anthems such as The Middle and Sweetness from their classic 2001 album Bleed American. The band released their 10th album Surviving last year.

Where: The Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway

When: March 14, 7pm

Admission: From $99 from Eventbrite (www.eventbrite.sg)



5. AN EVENING WITH 98 DEGREES

Who: American pop group 98 Degrees found fame in the 1990s and early 2000s, with hits such as Invisible Man (1997), I Do (Cherish You) (1999) and The Hardest Thing (1999). This will be the first time all four members - brothers Nick and Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffre - are performing in Singapore together.

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: Feb 20, 8pm

Admission: From $98 from Sistic



6. PENTATONIX

Who: One of the most successful vocal groups in the pop world today, three-time Grammy-winning American a cappella quintet Pentatonix are back for their fourth concert in Singapore.

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: Feb 11, 8pm

Admission: From $88 from Sistic



7. YUNGBLUD 'TWISTED TALES OF THE RITALIN CLUB TOUR' SINGAPORE

Who: English singer and songwriter Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, became famous in recent years with his energetic blend of emo rock, pop and rap. He released his debut album 21st Century Liability in 2018 and latest EP The Underrated Youth last year.

Where: The Pavilion, 01-01 Far East Square, 28 China Street

When: March 22, 8pm

Admission: $108 from Apactix (go to www.apactix.com)



8. HYDEOUT

Who: New music festival Hydeout looks set to be one of Singapore's most ambitious music festivals in recent times, with pop, hip-hop and dance music stars performing on two stages over two weekends.

The line-up includes popular rappers A$AP Rocky (above) and Gucci Mane, electronic acts DJ Snake, Martin Garrix and Nicky Romero, pop singer Rita Ora and Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin.

Where: The Meadow at Gardens by the Bay

When: April 10 and 11, April 17 and 18, 4pm

Admission: From $178, go to www.hydeout.sg



9. SING JAZZ

Who: Jazz festival Sing Jazz is back this year with a line-up of acclaimed and popular acts. These include veteran favourites such as American R&B/funk band Kool & The Gang and French group Gipsy Kings (right), as well as Chicago-born jazz vocalist and composer Kurt Elling, Australian singer-songwriter Tash Sultana, American jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater and Cuban music group Havana Social Club.

Where: Event Plaza, Marina Bay Sands

When: April 3 to 5, 6pm

Admission: From $98, go to www.marinabaysands.com/ticketing and www.sing-jazz.com



10. TOM WALKER 'WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE TOUR' SINGAPORE

Who: Scotland-born singer-songwriter Tom Walker scored a massive hit with 2018 single Leave A Light On and won Best Breakthrough Act at last year's Brit Awards. His debut album What A Time To Be Alive topped the British charts when it was released last year.

Where: The Ground Theatre, Level 2 *Scape, 2 Orchard Link

When: March 29, 8pm

Admission: From $108 from Apactix



11. SINGAPORE ROCKFEST II

Who: Singapore Rock Festival returns for its second instalment with some of the world's most renowned rock and metal acts playing over three dates at two venues. Where/

When: German rock pioneers Scorpions (above) and English rock stalwarts Whitesnake will perform at Fort Canning Park on March 4; American metal bands Slipknot and Trivium will play at the same venue on March 24; and Italian Gothic metal band Lacuna Coil will stage a show at Esplanade Annexe Studio on March 27.

Admission: From $68 from Sistic Info: Go to www.lamcproductions.com for details



12. KENNY G 'LIVE' IN CONCERT

Who: American saxophone star Kenny G made his name with easy-listening instrumental hits such as Songbird (1987) and Forever In Love (1993), which earned him a Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition. He released his latest and 17th album, Brazilian Nights, in 2015.

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands

When: Feb 18, 8pm

Admission: From $88 from Sistic



13. MOSAIC MUSIC SERIES - CHRISTOPHER

Who: One of Denmark's biggest male pop singers, Christopher made his name with hits such as CPH Girls (2014), Heartbeat (2016) and Irony (2018). The concert will be his first show in Singapore.

Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: March 29, 7.30pm

Admission: From $48 from Sistic



14. GARDEN BEATS FESTIVAL

Who: The eco-conscious music festival is back with its seventh edition. The line-up this year, performing over two stages, includes British alternative rock band Foals, Canadian DJ/producer Blond:ish, American singer-songwriter Sabrina Claudio, French electronic artist Viken Arman as well as home-grown electronic acts such as Bongomann and Brendon P.

Where: Fort Canning Green, Fort Canning Park, River Valley Road

When: Feb 29, 1.30pm

Admission: From $138 from Sistic



15. HRVY - LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Who: British singer, television presenter and actor HRVY made his name with hit single Personal in 2017 and Hasta Luego in 2018. He is also known for Don't Need Your Love, his collaboration last year with K-pop group NCT Dream.

Where: The Ground Theatre, Level 2 *Scape, 2 Orchard Link

When: May 11,7.30pm

Admission: $88 (go to sg.bookmyshow.com/singapore)



16. MOSAIC MUSIC SERIES - AN EVENING WITH PAT METHENY WITH ANTONIO SANCHEZ, LINDA MAY HAN OH & GWILYM SIMCOCK

Who: Jazz guitar maestro Pat Metheny (above) has won 20 Grammys in a career dating back to the 1970s. He is accompanied by musicians including drummer Antonio Sanchez, composer of the Grammy Award-winning film score for Oscar-winning 2014 black comedy Birdman.

Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: March 2, 7.30pm

Admission: From $58 from Sistic



17. DREAM THEATER DISTANCE OVER TIME IN SINGAPORE

Who: American progressive metal stalwarts Dream Theater return to Singapore. This time, their concert will feature not just songs from their 14th album, Distance Over Time (2019), but it will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of their fifth album, Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory.

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: April 21, 8pm

Admission: From $148 from Apactix



18. KHALID FREE SPIRIT WORLD TOUR SINGAPORE

Who: American R&B and pop singer Khalid's debut single Location (2016) peaked at No. 16 in the United States singles charts and he has since racked up several other hits, including Young Dumb & Broke (2017), Better (2018) and Talk (2019). He is also known for hit collaborations such as Beautiful People with Ed Sheeran (2019) and Eastside (2018) with Benny Blanco and Halsey.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium

When: March 26, 8pm

Admission: From $98 from Apactix



19. REX ORANGE COUNTY

Who: British singer, songwriter and producer Rex Orange County has gone from a bedroom musician to working with acclaimed hip-hop artists such as Tyler, the Creator and Chance The Rapper as well as award-winning singer-songwriter Randy Newman. His most recent album, Pony (2019), peaked at No. 3 on the United States charts and No. 5 on the British charts.

Where: Capitol Singapore, 13 Stamford Road

When: May 11 and 12, 7pm

Admission: $98, go to bit.ly/REXORANGECOUNTYSGTIX



20. STIFF LITTLE FINGERS - LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Who: Northern Irish punk band Stiff Little Fingers are still going strong more than four decades after they released 1979 debut album Inflammable Material, which contains punk classics such as Alternative Ulster and Suspect Device.

Where: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Feb 13, 8pm

Admission: From $118 from Sistic

Concerts cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak

MY BEAUTIFUL LIVE MIRIAM YEUNG WORLD TOUR – SINGAPORE

Who: Hong Kong singer Miriam Yeung’s concert was the first to be affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The gig had to be postponed due to issues with bringing in production equipment and machinery from China.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium

When: Feb 8

WINNER [CROSS] TOUR IN SINGAPORE

Who: K-pop group Winner was formed in 2014 through a reality television competition. The quartet last performed in Singapore at the K-pop music festival HallyuPopFest last year. They were also here in 2018.

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: Feb 8

NCT DREAM TOUR ‘THE DREAM SHOW’ IN SINGAPORE

Who: NCT Dream is the teenage sub-group of popular boy band NCT and is the first Asian act to be featured on Billboard’s 21 Under 21 list two years in a row – in 2018 and last year.

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: Feb 15

GOT7 WORLD TOUR ‘KEEP SPINNING’ IN SINGAPORE

Who: K-pop boy band Got7’s current tour is in support of their 2019 EP, Spinning Top: Between Security & Insecurity. They previously performed in Singapore at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre in 2016 and at Zepp@BigBox in 2018.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium

When: Feb 22

TAEYEON CONCERT – THE UNSEEN – IN SINGAPORE

Who: South Korean singer Taeyeon is a member of popular K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation. She sang on the soundtrack for the Korean version of animated film Frozen 2 (2019) and held a solo concert at the Singapore Expo last year .

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium

When: Feb 1

